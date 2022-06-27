WATCH: Rudy Giuliani slapped by employee inside Staten Island supermarket

Former New York Mayor and Republican politician Rudy Giuliani was recently slapped by an unknown individual who was upset over the Supreme Court verdict on abortion. Giuliani was at a supermarket on Staten Island on Sunday, and the incident occurred around 3.30 pm ET.
New York City police reported that cops have now apprehended the man, but his identity remains unknown as the police did not reveal all the details about him.
He is reportedly an employee at the store where the incident happened and is accused of a second-degree assault involving an individual over 65 years old.
Rudy Giuliani attacked by a store employee
Rudy Giuliani came to the store to campaign for his son, Andrew, who is currently participating in becoming the New York Governor. An employee then approached him and hit him in the back.
The cops said that the man called Giuliani and said, “What’s up scumbag?” While speaking to a news outlet, Giuliani said that he felt the strike on his back and was about to fall.
He stated,
“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the – I didn’t even know what it was. All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f**king scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him.”
Rudy further explained,
“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women. You and your f**king friends are gonna kill women.”
He later issued a statement saying he would not be scared by the left-wing attacks. He added that he would stand up for law and order as governor so that New York residents can feel safe.
Rudy Giuliani requests the public to vote for his son
Rudy Giuliani recently appeared at the New York State Capitol to pitch for his son and asked the reporters to give Andrew a chance. He said,
“When we do that, we almost always succeed. We gave Ronald Reagan a chance – wow. We gave Donald Trump a chance – made America better than it’s been in 50 years. We gave me a chance.”
Andrew sent his father to various parts of upstate New York with a message for his voters. Rudy has been moving from place to place in a minivan and is being greeted by reporters. Andrew’s message has also been helpful for the public as they make their decision about who to vote for.
Andrew is likely to win since his surname has made him one of the most liked among the other candidates participating in the elections. His father has frequently accompanied him since the beginning of the campaign, increasing his visibility with time.
Andrew was the President’s special assistant and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration.