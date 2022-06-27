WATCH: Rudy Giuliani slapped by employee inside Staten Island supermarket

Former New York Mayor and Republican politician Rudy Giuliani was recently slapped by an unknown individual who was upset over the Supreme Court verdict on abortion. Giuliani was at a supermarket on Staten Island on Sunday, and the incident occurred around 3.30 pm ET.

New York City police reported that cops have now apprehended the man, but his identity remains unknown as the police did not reveal all the details about him.

He is reportedly an employee at the store where the incident happened and is accused of a second-degree assault involving an individual over 65 years old.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. https://t.co/EpgSpPu2fk

Rudy Giuliani attacked by a store employee

Rudy Giuliani came to the store to campaign for his son, Andrew, who is currently participating in becoming the New York Governor. An employee then approached him and hit him in the back.

The cops said that the man called Giuliani and said, “What’s up scumbag?” While speaking to a news outlet, Giuliani said that he felt the strike on his back and was about to fall.

He stated,

“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the – I didn’t even know what it was. All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f**king scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him.”

Rudy Giuliani was about to fall when he was hit (Image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Rudy further explained,

“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women. You and your f**king friends are gonna kill women.”

John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang Thoughts & prayers to Rudy Giuliani,

who visited Staten Island today

and had his privacy and body autonomy

challenged by a man. Thoughts & prayers to Rudy Giuliani, who visited Staten Island todayand had his privacy and body autonomy challenged by a man.

Paul Rudnick @PaulRudnickNY Rudy Giuliani was campaigning for his idiot son at a Staten Island ShopRite when a store employee slapped Rudy on the back and asked, "What's up, scumbag?" Rudy had the guy arrested, but money is already being raised for a statue Rudy Giuliani was campaigning for his idiot son at a Staten Island ShopRite when a store employee slapped Rudy on the back and asked, "What's up, scumbag?" Rudy had the guy arrested, but money is already being raised for a statue https://t.co/6ooZyQ0YCb

He later issued a statement saying he would not be scared by the left-wing attacks. He added that he would stand up for law and order as governor so that New York residents can feel safe.

Rudy Giuliani requests the public to vote for his son

Rudy Giuliani recently appeared at the New York State Capitol to pitch for his son and asked the reporters to give Andrew a chance. He said,

“When we do that, we almost always succeed. We gave Ronald Reagan a chance – wow. We gave Donald Trump a chance – made America better than it’s been in 50 years. We gave me a chance.”

Andrew sent his father to various parts of upstate New York with a message for his voters. Rudy has been moving from place to place in a minivan and is being greeted by reporters. Andrew’s message has also been helpful for the public as they make their decision about who to vote for.

Andrew is likely to win since his surname has made him one of the most liked among the other candidates participating in the elections. His father has frequently accompanied him since the beginning of the campaign, increasing his visibility with time.

Andrew was the President’s special assistant and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration.

