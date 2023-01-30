"Good for him": Fans cheer for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way transgender cast member Gabriel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 1 aired on TLC this Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Gabriel announced on national TV that he is trans. He also revealed his intention to tell the truth to his girlfriend Isabel’s parents after he arrived in Colombia. However, he was a little confused about whether he should tell the family before or after asking for Isabel’s hand in marriage.

He confessed that he had still not told all of his friends that he is transgender. Speaking about Isabel's family, he said:

"With her family it's different because I'm becoming a part of this family now. When we get married, they are now my family."

He did not want any secrets and also did not want Isabel’s family to find out the truth from someone else. Isabel herself knows that Gabriel is trans, given that he told her the first morning after they met, and she was accepting of the same.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans praised Gabriel for being honest and were happy to see a trans member in the cast.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are worried about how Isabel's parents will react to the news

Gabriel himself has spent a lot of time in Colombia, living in a rented apartment. At the time, he grew very close to Isabel’s family and was now feeling bad for hiding that he is trans from them.

He also runs a clothes business specifically for transgenders.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were worried about how Isabel's parents would react and said that they were nervous for him. It is unclear if Isabel will still be with Gabriel if her parents reject him.

aintnowaypodcast @aintnowaypod This is a conversation Isabel needs to have with her family before Gabriel arrives. It could be really dangerous for him if they react poorly… #90DayFiance This is a conversation Isabel needs to have with her family before Gabriel arrives. It could be really dangerous for him if they react poorly… #90DayFiance

🇻🇮☂︎FutherMuckingHero🎢🇺🇸ᵇˡᵐ @MsAmberBoBamber #90Dayfiance Lesbians and trans person? This may be a dumbsterfire but yay representation! #90DayFianceTheOtherWay Lesbians and trans person? This may be a dumbsterfire but yay representation!#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90Dayfiance

Mark Smith 📺 @TV_Mark2015 #90DayFiance

I think Gabriel will be OK

Ghastly bigots mainly have a problem with trans women #90DayFiance TheOtherWayI think Gabriel will be OKGhastly bigots mainly have a problem with trans women #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay I think Gabriel will be OK Ghastly bigots mainly have a problem with trans women

Help Ukraine! @grooveyyy I already like Gabriel that his business caters to trans people #90DayFiance I already like Gabriel that his business caters to trans people #90DayFiance

What else happened on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premiere?

TLC's description of the episode titled read:

"Kris prepares to meet her fiancée in person; Gabe gears up to mix business and pleasure in Colombia; Daniele preps for a reunion with Yohan in the Dominican Republic; after a two-year engagement, Jen has hopes for an Indian wedding."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans were introduced to the six pairs which will be featured in season 4.

Kris said that she was married twice before finding her partner Jeymi and took 40 years to come out in her conservative small town.

She said that she would have to get married to Jeymi in Colombia within nine days of arriving in the country, despite the fact that she has never met her in-person. This caused her sons to worry about her.

Daniele was also excited about meeting her husband Yohan in the Dominican Republic. Her friends warned her about the fact that she would not have any financial security in the country and felt that she did not realize the big life change she was making.

Yohan himself had warned Daniele of the same and was planning on moving to New York to earn some money, but Daniele herself wanted to uproot her life and live in a new country. She said that she would manifest success and wealth in the Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes