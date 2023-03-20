"I call scammer"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans react as Oussama asks Debbie to leave Morocco within 2 months

Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 19.

The episode showcased Debbie and Oussama's first big fight. Debbie came to Morocco so that she could spend a long time with Oussama, but was shocked when the latter told her that she would have to return to America in one or two months. He told Debbie that she could live at his parent’s house until she left.

He explained his decision by saying that there was a difference between reality and online relationships, adding:

"This is a decision of life. First you have to know my family, how they are, how they live, tradition, like two months with you in the same house. We have to know each other so deeply. And after, we will get married. We have to spend some time in reality."

Debbie was shocked by this and said that she had moved mountains to come to Morocco so that she could marry him. She compared the situation to a two-month test drive and asked him why he did not say so earlier.

It was then that Oussama revealed that if he had told her the truth, Debbie would not have come to Morocco. After hearing this, the latter told him that she was ready to "wring his neck."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans believed that it was a practical decision, but were angry at Oussama for hiding such a big truth from his partner, especially when the latter moved from America to Morocco for him.

Island Child @MostLoveable82 I agree with Oussama BUT it seems he misled her big time. Especially considering she spent time with him in person before. I call scammer 🤷🏽‍♀️ #90DayFiance I agree with Oussama BUT it seems he misled her big time. Especially considering she spent time with him in person before. I call scammer 🤷🏽‍♀️#90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans divided as Oussama says that he won't marry Debbie immediately

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans agreed that Oussama made the right decision by taking some time before marrying Debbie. They were, however, upset with him for not telling the truth to Debbie before she arrived in Morocco.

While some fans lauded him for being practical, others felt that he should have been honest with Debbie.

Jenn @jennellens Oussama said he’s just telling her the truth. As he admits he failed to tell her this was a test run or she wouldn’t have come #90DayFiance Oussama said he’s just telling her the truth. As he admits he failed to tell her this was a test run or she wouldn’t have come #90DayFiance

Tiffani @slothgirl93 At least Oussama is telling her on day one and not after he’s spent a ton of her money. And, honestly, he’s right about needing to get to know her. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay #90DayFiance At least Oussama is telling her on day one and not after he’s spent a ton of her money. And, honestly, he’s right about needing to get to know her. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/CH7s5vaT6s

#90dayfiance -Damn, Oussama legit just lied to her to get her to come to Morocco. I don't think he understands that she basically gave up her life to come there. He about to die. Debbie don't look like she play!! #90dayfiance theotherway -Damn, Oussama legit just lied to her to get her to come to Morocco. I don't think he understands that she basically gave up her life to come there. He about to die. Debbie don't look like she play!!#90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/6xXe0M1Hx7

Should he have TOLD DEBBIE BEFORE SHE DID THIS UMMM YEAH!



#90DayFiance I mean… is what Oussama is saying—testing out living together before making a big commitment like this—making sense, a rarity in this franchise? Yes.Should he have TOLD DEBBIE BEFORE SHE DID THIS UMMM YEAH! I mean… is what Oussama is saying—testing out living together before making a big commitment like this—making sense, a rarity in this franchise? Yes.Should he have TOLD DEBBIE BEFORE SHE DID THIS UMMM YEAH!#90DayFiance https://t.co/PgPmJVuhtn

AbracaDebra @BiblioShay #90dayfiancetheotherway Oussama is not wrong, they do need to see if things will work offline. However, he should have said something to Debbie. She is in full betrayed mode right now. #90DayFiance Oussama is not wrong, they do need to see if things will work offline. However, he should have said something to Debbie. She is in full betrayed mode right now. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

aintnowaypodcast @aintnowaypod #90DayFiance I’m sure Debbie’s is shocked Oussama is the practical one 🙃 #90dayfiancetheotherway I’m sure Debbie’s is shocked Oussama is the practical one 🙃 #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Debbie's son warned her before she moved to Morocco

Debbie's son Julian did not want his mother to leave everything in her life behind for a 24-year-old man. He even made the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star meet a lawyer so that she and Oussama could sign a pre-nup before marrying.

Debbie's daughter also video called her to say that she was not taking the right decision, but the latter did not change her mind and planned to be courageous.

Fans can stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on the network's website and Discovery +.

