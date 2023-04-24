"Terrible idea"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans shocked as Jen's friends plan on telling Rishi's family about his engagement

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 12 aired on TLC this Sunday, April 23, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Jen enjoying a fun day in India with her friends Randi and Myra. Of late, Jen has been facing some relationship issues with Rishi, who refused to tell his family about their engagement.

The couple have been in a serious relationship for three years, but Rishi still has not told his family about the same. Hence, they are looking for a prospective bride for him.

Jen was concerned about the same and the fact that Rishi was not telling her properly how many girls he had seen under the pretext of "arranged marriage." Rishi gave Jen and her friends permission to meet up with his family, after lying that Jen was just a friend. But Jen's friends asked her if they should themsleves reveal the engagement to Rishi's family.

Jen felt that many things were getting lost in translation and wanted answers, so she gave her friends permission to tell Rishi's family. They also hired a translator so that nothing is missed in the conversation. Randi, who is a certified interventionist, felt that she could easily break the news to Rishi's family that he was in love with a woman from the US.

Myra also said that if Rishi chose her, despite his family's disapproval, it would be "very telling" on the man that Jen was in love with.

Jen felt that it would be a huge relief for her and hoped that Rishi wouldn't be upset with the blindside. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that this was a "terrible idea." They also slammed Jen's friends for holding an intervention for Rishi's family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't think Jen's friends meeting Rishi's family is a good idea

Jen was frustrated that Rishi was telling "blatant lies" about his arranged marriage proposals and felt that she needed to figure out another way to get answers. This is when Jen's friends suggested that they take a translator to Rishi's house and ask them questions about the engagement.

They also suggested that they should be the ones breaking the news for him, which would make things easier. Randi, Myra, and Jen also had to explain the situation to the translator before heading to Rishi's family, saying that they needed word-to-word translation.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that this plan was a "recipe for disaster" and slammed Jen's friends for "stirring all the pots" in Rishi's family.

Rishi once sent a shirtless picture to Randi

Jen's friends wanted to test Rishi's loyalty before Jen headed to India, so they messaged him from Randi's ID, saying that she was a woman from London. Rishi not only responded to the text, but also sent a shirtless picture and made plans to meet up with her.

Later on, he blocked Randi. When asked about the same on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi explained that he knew that Randi was Jen's friend and thought that she was just pulling his leg.

However, he blocked her when he felt that the chat was going in another direction.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

