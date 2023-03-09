Who is Kim Petras’ interpreter? ‘Throat Goat’ translator leaves netizens in a frenzy

Footage of Kim Petras’ live event from Sydney WoldPride’s closing concert has gone viral, as an AUSLAN interpreter can be seen delivering sign language of the X-rated lyrics of the song, Throat Goat, on the projector screen.

Reportedly, the interpreter, Marc Ethan, was hired to perform sign language for all the artists performing at the live event. However, Marc interpreting Kim Petras’ song took the internet by storm as the translator could be seen thrusting and making dramatic motions to the song.

Andrew Macfarlane @andrewmacfnz Watching @kimpetras at the World Pride closing ceremony was a blast, but full credit has to go to the sign language interpreter who absolutely nailed it. Watching @kimpetras at the World Pride closing ceremony was a blast, but full credit has to go to the sign language interpreter who absolutely nailed it. https://t.co/7wLKAoXCTQ

As Kim sang the song, which is based on oral s*x, and has some raunchy lyrics, Marc performing and trying his best to interpret the lyrics sent netizens into a frenzy.

Marc Ethan has been an interpreter for over 14 years

Marc Ethan is an AUSLAN and English Interpreter who works at Echo Interpreting, as per his LinkedIn profile. He has been with the company for over 14 years now.

Additionally, he also won the 2012 ASLIA Victoria Auslan Interpreter of the Year award. Furthermore, in a Facebook post, the company described Marc as a person “who loves to meet new people.”

Echo Interpreting is a company that provides its services to people who need a personal interpreter. The company mainly works for people who are disabled, as the interpreters working with the company specialize in sign language. Furthermore, the company also provides services to the government at events, conferences, and more.

Apart from providing their services at the Sydney WoldPride’s closing concert, the company and its interpreters have also worked for large public events and personalities like Oprah Winfrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the Parliament.

“The real star of world pride”: Social media reacts to Marc Ethan interpreting Kim Petras’ song

Many artists, including Ava Max, Kim Petras, MUNA, Keiynan Lonsdale, G Flip, and Peach PRC, performed at the Sydney WoldPride’s closing concert. As the artists performed, the interpreter, Marc Ethan, translated each and every lyric of the song. However, Marc’s interpretation of Kim Petras' songs stood out.

From people calling the AUSLAN translator as the “real star of world pride” to others bursting into splits, here is how social media is reacting to the video of Marc thrusting and making dramatic motions as Kim Petras sang Throat Goat.

ol @olivxr justice for kim petras sign language person x justice for kim petras sign language person x https://t.co/qTY1HrGNkL

Will @wlhrtz If anyone was going to outshine @kimpetras during her World Pride set, it was always going to be her sign language interpreter. HE GAVE EVERYTHING. If anyone was going to outshine @kimpetras during her World Pride set, it was always going to be her sign language interpreter. HE GAVE EVERYTHING. 💯🌈 https://t.co/eb9NCgi3o7

Many such videos of the interpreter have garnered millions of views and thousands of comments. People were left stunned by the facial expressions and hand gestures of the translator as Kim took over the stage.

