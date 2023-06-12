"I want David & Sheila to work out"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans hopeful that David will end with Sheila

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 2 aired on TLC on Sunday, May 11 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured David's departure from the US to the Philippines so that he could spend time with his girlfriend Sheila and, possibly, even get engaged. The couple had been talking online for the past two years.

David was scared of traveling alone on the plane as a deaf person but wanted to start a new life with Sheila. Sheila, who has hearing problems in one ear, was very grateful that David had helped her and her family financially during Covid and was worried about how he would adjust to the house.

Also, her home was very small and barely had any electricity after being hit by a typhoon and losing many things in a fire. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fans were hopeful that the couple, who have faced a lot in their lives, would work out in the end.

James @JamesAMcGhee I want David & Sheila to work out more than just about any couple in the history of this trainwreck of a reality show, and they haven't even met yet. #90DayFiance I want David & Sheila to work out more than just about any couple in the history of this trainwreck of a reality show, and they haven't even met yet. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are afraid for David

Sheila barely understands any ASL but is willing to ignore everyone to be with David. David also confessed that he had invested a lot in this relationship, and his friend was terrified for him as Sheila did not know sign language.

She confessed that she lost her hearing in a tragic accident in her childhood while playing with a broomstick and must use an ear machine to converse. Sheila knows it won't work forever, and she will ultimately stop hearing altogether, hoping that David will be there for her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fans were scared about how David would live in the Philippines without talking and hoped that his and Sheila's relationship would work out.

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas @GreenQueen18_ #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days



I really hope Sheila is sincere...David's so brave to travel across the world while deaf...I can hear perfectly and sometimes I can't understand what's going on! 🥴🥴🥴 I really hope Sheila is sincere...David's so brave to travel across the world while deaf...I can hear perfectly and sometimes I can't understand what's going on! 🥴🥴🥴 @GreenQueen18_ #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days I really hope Sheila is sincere...David's so brave to travel across the world while deaf...I can hear perfectly and sometimes I can't understand what's going on! 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/TeV29wwWAr

aintnowaypodcast @aintnowaypod I haven’t rooted for a couple as hard as I’m rooting for David and Sheila in a while #90DayFiance I haven’t rooted for a couple as hard as I’m rooting for David and Sheila in a while #90DayFiance

Joe Scavella @MrScavellz David is really about to walk into a whole new world I couldn't imagine doing not being able to hear, but at least Sheila seems genuine in the help David has given them, and telling her parents not to press him about money and be thankful for his help #90DayFiance David is really about to walk into a whole new world I couldn't imagine doing not being able to hear, but at least Sheila seems genuine in the help David has given them, and telling her parents not to press him about money and be thankful for his help #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 2?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Amanda and Razvan spend their first night together; Tyray isn't ready to give up on Carmella; after discovering questionable texts, Riley grows more suspicious of Violet; Gino and Jasmine reunite; David begins his journey to meet Sheila."

This week, Tyray told his family about Carmella and how Christian catfished him. He was still hoping that Carmella's account was hacked, which was why she could not respond. Riley was shocked to learn that Violet had messaged his father more than 150 times to complain about his behavior when they were fighting.

He hired a private investigator to know the real reason for Violet's divorce and if she was still on any dating applications. Amanda rejected Razvan's advances and refused to have s*x with him on their first night together.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sunday, June 11 at 9 pm ET.

