"Come on!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel that Tyray ignored a lot of red flags while being catfished

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired on TLC this Sunday, June 11. In the episode, Tyray revealed some shocking details, which made fans wonder why he did not doubt Carmella's identity during his four-year-long relationship with her. After the producers told Tyray that his girlfriend Carmella was really a man named Christian, the latter refused to hear any phone recordings and looked very shocked.

He admitted that he used to watch Catfish but never thought that this would happen to him as he was not sending thousands of dollars, only $50 to $100 per month. He even failed to connect the dots as to why Carmella only talked to him via snapchat and never videocalled him.

Tyray's siblings did not even know anything about his international relationship. He told them that he had traveled to Barbados last year to meet Carmella, but she ghosted him after he arrived at the Villa, giving some excuse about Covid later on. Tyray did not want to push her away and thus, he continued to talk to her like nothing happened.

Even after learning that he was being catfished, Tyray refused to believe the truth and felt that he had a connection with the person he was talking to. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that the relationship had many red flags and slammed him for not confronting Carmella about the Barbados incident.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans can't believe Tyray continued speaking to Carmella after she did not meet him in Barbados

Carmella and Tyray had been talking for three years when the latter decided to go to her country. After traveling for more than 4000 miles and staying in isolation for 3 days, Carmella failed to even message him once. Tyray did not want to push his girlfriend away. Therefore, he did not confront her about the same.

He also never pressured her to video call him. Tyray refused to hear the audio call between the producers and Carmella, who was really a man named Christian, and was still trying to make up excuses like maybe someone had her phone or hacked her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Tyray for ignoring Carmella's red flags all throughout their four-year-long relationship.

Tania @Jus_Tania #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days I feel 4 Tyray, but bro overlooked mad red I feel 4 Tyray, but bro overlooked mad red🚩🚩🚩 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/49Sa2bURBk

Lewa @LewaKamaria Umm at this point I believe Tyray is off. There’s not this much denial in the world. He went to Barbados and got ghosted and continued to talk to “Carmella” for another year?! #90DayFiance Umm at this point I believe Tyray is off. There’s not this much denial in the world. He went to Barbados and got ghosted and continued to talk to “Carmella” for another year?! #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90DAYFIANCEBEFORETHE90DAYS Can we just hear the recording please? Tyray thinks as long as he doesnt actually hear it then its not real. We just wanna hear the recording. #90DayFiance Can we just hear the recording please? Tyray thinks as long as he doesnt actually hear it then its not real. We just wanna hear the recording. #90DayFiance #90DAYFIANCEBEFORETHE90DAYS https://t.co/kP67jemcTy

#beforethe90days #90DayFiance When it comes to the red flags, Tyray is as blind as Ray Charles 🥲 When it comes to the red flags, Tyray is as blind as Ray Charles 🥲 #beforethe90days #90DayFiance https://t.co/q5eOrnrQh2

#90DayFiance I have No respect for Tyray. You watched Catfish show and still not see the red flags? Nev could tell you right up front about red flags. But you still send money to your Catfish! I have No respect for Tyray. You watched Catfish show and still not see the red flags? Nev could tell you right up front about red flags. But you still send money to your Catfish!#90DayFiance https://t.co/5B2Kqjfflz

BRANDY @Bran_Lynn Tyray said he watches Catfish dude you know the red flags no video calls and asking for money ….Ummm A damn Catfish!!! #90DayFiance Tyray said he watches Catfish dude you know the red flags no video calls and asking for money ….Ummm A damn Catfish!!! #90DayFiance

BeforeThe90Days 4 years and not even 1 video call. Go to Barbados and she doesn't show. Then 90 Day Fiance does investigation and tells him Carmella is actually a man. And Tyray still doesn't believe it #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days 4 years and not even 1 video call. Go to Barbados and she doesn't show. Then 90 Day Fiance does investigation and tells him Carmella is actually a man. And Tyray still doesn't believe it#90DayFiance#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days https://t.co/Yiq2mQ1S48

Tyray already took a trip to go to Barbados and got ghosted previously?!



What kind of circus is this and why is this man still on the show?



BeforeThe90Days So Carmelo the dude kept up this rouse for FOUR YEARS?!Tyray already took a trip to go to Barbados and got ghosted previously?!What kind of circus is this and why is this man still on the show? #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days So Carmelo the dude kept up this rouse for FOUR YEARS?!Tyray already took a trip to go to Barbados and got ghosted previously?! What kind of circus is this and why is this man still on the show? #90DayFiance#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days https://t.co/lMAonKSLTg

Tyray did not tell his family about his relationship

Tyray's family had no idea that he was dating anyone. As the elder brother, Tyray tried to keep his problems to himself and only told them about the incident after learning the truth.

His siblings were very supportive of him and slammed Christian for taking advantage of Tyray, calling the latter a "sick" person. Tyray's sister will also help him discover the real identity of "Carmella", an escort.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

