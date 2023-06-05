Create

"Please HEAL!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are worried for Amanda as she tries to find love again

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Jun 05, 2023 02:27 GMT
Is Amanda moving on too fast? (Image via TLC)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 premiered on TLC this Sunday, June 4, at 8 pm ET. The episode introduced viewers to Amanda, who lost her husband Jason to cancer earlier this year. She revealed that she was still healing and that she never filled the role of providing for her two children.

Amanda's husband passed away just 10 days after his diagnoses of stage 4 lung cancer and he had told her to move on after his death. Amanda said that she tried to escape from the real world for a while and found another man from Romania, Razwan, on Tik-Tok.

The two have now been dating for four months and have broken up multiple times because of Razvan's active social media account and videos.

Amanda's sister had serious doubts about the relationship as she felt that she was moving too fast and just trying to cover up her grief with a new man. She felt that Amanda needed to find herself again as she had been just a wife and a mom for a very long time.

However, Amanda did not think that there was any given amount of time to grief and admitted that she just wanted a partner who was there for the children.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans agreed with Amanda's sister and felt that she needed time to heal first.

Amanda!!! Please HEAL!! #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance https://t.co/3h0IyTt2Nc

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans hope Razvan does not break Amanda's heart

Amanda is worried about Razvan's career as an actor and in music videos, where he often ki*ses other ladies. She did not want him to do this kind of work but was glad that he was so good with the kids, who did not know that Razvan and Amanda were dating.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that Amanda was still grieving and hoped that Razvan, who had a lot of red flags, does not end up breaking her heart.

Does Amanda need more time to heal?#90DayFiance #90DaysFiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/GvYFRRY7ef
#90DayFianceBeforeThe90days #90dayfiance Amanda I know everyone deals with grief differently, but this is too soon https://t.co/koEE8VtV0b
#90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days I'm praying for Amanda, because all I can are red flags If this guy is playing games with a recently widowed woman, he is the lowest of the low
I don’t think he’s the one for Amanda 😔 #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance
There is no timeline for grief or moving on but I hope Amanda is doing it for the right reasons & she has given herself time to mourn the loss of her husband. She owes it to herself & her kids. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days
I hope this man doesn't take advantage of Amanda. Grief is powerful. #90DayFiance, #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days
Do we think Amanda is trying to fill a void?#90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days
AManda's sister is just being real. Its too soon for Amanda to be doing all this. She is still grieving. #90dayfiance #90dayfianceBeforeThe90Days
Starting off with my tissues 🥺🥺. I hope Amanda has a good season. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance https://t.co/fBou3kzIL3

Amanda's children don't know about her relationship with Razvan

Amanda's children were still hurt by their father's death and used to say goodnight to his picture every day. Amanda did not tell the kids about her relationship as she wanted to be 100 percent sure that she saw a future with Razvan.

She hoped that the next man who came into their life stayed forever. Despite her sister's doubts, Amanda flew to Romania to be with Razvan and her kids said that they will call her every day. This is the first time she has stayed away from her children after her husband's death.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
