"My heart is breaking"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel bad for Tyray as he gets catfished

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 premiered on TLC on Sunday, June 4, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Tyray received some shocking news. He had been chatting with a 37-year-old woman from Barbados, Carmella, for the past four years and had been planning to visit her to plan a future together, saying that she was his “soulmate connection.”

He even had some “naughty snapchat” sessions with Carmella where she sent him a lot of photos and videos. However, the TLC producers told Tyray that he had been talking to a man this whole time who was simply pretending to be Carmella.

They learnt the truth after trying to reach out to her for shooting and even reassured Tyray that they would not use the recorded footage in the show.

The producers gave him the option of quitting the series early as there was no relationship to be recorded. This shocked Tyray and the episode ended before he could say anything.

Tyray was very insecure about his weight and did not have any friends. He spent most of his time at his mother’s house as she recently had a stroke.

Tyray has not told his family anything about Carmella or the fact that he was dating someone online.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt very bad for Tyray as he was looking forward to meeting Carmella and starting a future with her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Tyray will try to catch the man who catfished him

As seen in next week's promo, Tyray will go to the location from where he was catfished and try to meet the person who actually catfished him. In the trailer for the season, Tyray learns that Carmella was actually an escort registered on an website.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans praised the producers for giving Tyray the option of leaving the show and wondered how his confrontation would go. They also felt bad for him and hoped that he would find a new partner soon.

Jenn @jennellens Oh, no. I feel bad for Tyray getting catfished. Glad they didn’t drag this out though and he didn’t go over there #90DayFiance Oh, no. I feel bad for Tyray getting catfished. Glad they didn’t drag this out though and he didn’t go over there #90DayFiance

Roman Shusterman @RomanShusterman So tyray is gonna meet the man he's been talking to, what will he do the poor guy #90dayfiance So tyray is gonna meet the man he's been talking to, what will he do the poor guy #90dayfiance

Julez @JULEZ_91 #90dayfiancebeforethe90days So we’re gonna follow Tyray on his Catfish journey? Not exactly what we signed up for. Hopefully he finds love along the way somehow… #90DayFiance So we’re gonna follow Tyray on his Catfish journey? Not exactly what we signed up for. Hopefully he finds love along the way somehow… #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123 Tyray was talking to a man that whole time. I figured he was getting catfished. #90DayFiance Tyray was talking to a man that whole time. I figured he was getting catfished. #90DayFiance https://t.co/2bRsCGVjpi

Tyray was impressed by Carmella's body

Tyray called Carmella a mix of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. He added:

"She’s this hot, thick and beautiful woman. I would describe it as a soulmate connection. I’ve never been in love before, but this feeling I feel for Carmella is warm. Almost like heartburn — but a good heartburn."

He wanted to connect with Carmella better, so was planning on going to Barbados. Now, it looks like his plans are shattered and he will try to find the truth after four years.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

