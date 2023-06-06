Where was Sam Nugent last seen? Family mourns as missing Colorado teen found dead

On Monday, June 5, the family of Colorado teen Sam Nugent confirmed that the teen has been found dead. According to The Gazette, Nugent had been reported missing since May 5. Authorities noted that the teen was last seen on a bike, leaving his family's residence in Dillon Circle, Colorado Springs.

The death of Sam Nugent currently remains under investigation by Colorado Springs authorities. Officials have not discussed the teen's cause of death, nor the possibility of foul play.

When they initially announced that he was missing, they stated that he had health issues and required daily medication for an unidentified condition.

Officials and family members discuss Sam Nugent's death

The Colorado Springs Police Department first announced the disappearance on May 10, 2023. On May 24, they told the public that the search for Sam Nugent was particularly important, as the teen's family did not know whether he had access to his medicine.

In the online alert, Nugent was described as 5’6” tall, 150 lbs., with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black nike shoes, and a black under-armour backpack. He appeared to be riding a white bicycle within the vicinity of his home.

Nugent's family has not yet discussed the circumstances behind the discovery of the teen's body.

In a Facebook post made on June 4, Melissa Nugent updated the public about the search. She added that many landmark moments in the teen's life were coming up, including his next birthday. She wrote:

"Ben and I wish we had something new to report about Sam, but we still haven't heard a word. We anticipate the week ahead could be particularly difficult for us, and we'd love your continued prayers."

She continued:

"As you can see, there are a lot of potentially hard days ahead for our family next week. We continue to pray (as I know many of you are) each day that Sam is safe, and will either be found or will choose to come home. But for now, we continue to wait. And trust. And cry. And wait some more."

On May 5, Melissa Nugent confirmed the tragic development in the case. She said that Sam Nugent had been found dead, and that he had to celebrate his next birthday in "heaven." She added that Nugent was one of two adopted siblings. It remains unknown if he left by his own choice, or was abducted. Authorities have not identified any suspects in the incident.

The case currently remains under police investigation. Melissa Nugent added that the family has yet to announce a date for the teen's funeral service.

