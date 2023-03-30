Where was Tanvi Marupally found? Missing Arkansas teen located months after disappearance  

After going missing for more than 60 days, Tanvi Marupally, a 14-year-old girl from Conway, was finally discovered unharmed almost 1000 miles away in Tampa, Florida, as per the Conway Police Department.

Officials were able to locate Tanvi after a piece of information was given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In a statement, the police revealed:

"Her parents have been notified and we are currently working with Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring her back to Conway. A special thanks to the community and the involved agencies for helping bring Tanvi home."

The incident took place on January 17, when Tanvi Marupally’s parents reported that their daughter had not returned home.

Tanvi Marupally’s parents believe immigration status could have been a factor in their daughter running away

While Tanvi has now been found, her parents had earlier announced how they felt that their daughter had run away due to tensions related to immigration in their house.

In an interview in January, the parents of the 14-year-old girl disclosed that they suspected their daughter had run away due to their uncertain immigration status. During that period, Tanvi’s father also feared losing his job, which would have resulted in him forfeiting his work visa.

The parents explained that despite being legal residents employed in the United States for a considerable period and attempting to obtain citizenship, the nation's immigration framework has not been accommodating to them, leaving them and their daughter feeling neglected.

The last footage of Tanvi before she went missing was captured by a security camera at Conway Junior High School on the day she vanished. The clip showed her walking past the bus that she typically takes to return home.

Police had organized several searches around the town and even distributed flyers to find out more information about the teen, who reportedly turned 15 while she was away from her family.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children @MissingKids BREAKING NEWS

Tanvi Marupally, the missing 15-year-old from Conway, Arkansas, has been found safe in Tampa, Florida - 1000 miles away from home. Thanks to an alert citizen who called the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

At the moment, not much is known about when and how Tanvi Marupally will reach home. The exact reason behind her running away has also not been disclosed yet.

