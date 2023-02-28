How did Kenneth Copeland make his money? Net worth explored as "demon" interview of 'creepy preacher' goes viral

Kenneth Copeland has made his way back into the spotlight after his controversial comments from an old video resurfaced on social media and went viral.

In a 2019 interview with Inside Edition, the Edition Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero asked Copeland about his comments about not flying commercial. At the time, the American televangelist had responded by saying that he did not want to travel with a bunch of “demons.”

During a one-on-one with the journalist, he clarified his point and said that if he were to fly commercial, he would have to "stop 65% of what I’m doing." He added:

“Last May I was scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria, that’s a long way. I had a week off, and I was scheduled for Peru. And I prayed about it, and I thought I’m not missing that dedication in Jerusalem.”

Copeland also claimed that without his private jet, he couldn’t have done it all in such a short span. He said that he flew for 21 days, 70 hours, 40,000 miles, and touched 5 continents, and he couldn’t have done it all without his private jet.

At the time, the internet blew up as TV media created a buzz everywhere. However, nearly four years later, social media users managed to get their hands on the clip again.

Since then, netizens have been unable to stop talking about how they found the video and Kenneth Copeland’s thoughts disturbing, as some even called him a "creepy preacher."

MEDS Ⓥ @MedwinTruefaith



Exhibit #1 - Kenneth Copeland Davram @davramdavram Was just remembering when the richest mega church pastor in America said he didn’t want to fly commercial with a bunch of “demons” Was just remembering when the richest mega church pastor in America said he didn’t want to fly commercial with a bunch of “demons” https://t.co/EBbLq3XlJw Creepy preachers.Exhibit #1 - Kenneth Copeland twitter.com/davramdavram/s… Creepy preachers. Exhibit #1 - Kenneth Copeland twitter.com/davramdavram/s…

Kenneth Copeland's "demon" video is making rounds on social media once again

Addressing his "demon" comment, during the same interview, Kenneth Copeland said that it was a biblical and a spiritual thing. He added that it didn't have anything to do with people and that he loved people.

However, he said that people in commercial are pushed by things like alcohol, and asked if it was a good place for a preacher to be in before he goes out and preaches.

The preacher often speaks about living a very luxurious life and own multiple holiday homes and a private jet. Kenneth Copeland is reportedly one of the richest preachers in the USA and has a net worth of close to $800 million.

Born in 1936, he is known for his association with the Charismatic Movement. He established an organization of his own called Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Apart from being a gospel teacher and speaker, Copeland has also authored many books. He has also starred in a dozen of TV shows, including his own, Believer’s Voice of Victory.

The American evangelist has earned most of his fortune through his TV show, and has also done a few radio shows.

As mentioned earlier, he maintains a luxurious lifestyle, and is currently living in a tax-free mansion. The mansion, which is worth more than $7 million, has been paid for by the Texas taxpayers for many years. Meanwhile, Kenneth Copeland's private jet has been bought with money from church donations.

The video of Kenneth Copeland has netizens annoyed

Like everything that makes its way on social media, the nearly four-year-old video of Kenneth Copeland has sparked some reactions from netizens.

People took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the video and the preacher's thoughts. While some called him out for his "demons" comment, others wondered why anyone was giving Copeland any money.

AskAubry 🦝 @ask_aubry Seriously! Why are people giving Kenneth Copeland any money?



Just LOOK and listen to this dude, if ever a demon walkd this earth... Seriously! Why are people giving Kenneth Copeland any money? Just LOOK and listen to this dude, if ever a demon walkd this earth... https://t.co/qHl3s6zUkI

Davram @davramdavram Was just remembering when the richest mega church pastor in America said he didn’t want to fly commercial with a bunch of “demons” Was just remembering when the richest mega church pastor in America said he didn’t want to fly commercial with a bunch of “demons” https://t.co/EBbLq3XlJw

Lulu 🇦🇺 💫 🇺🇸 💞 @FLOA_MissLinda



Fun Fact: Poor ole Pastor avoided paying tax on his $7 million dollar Texas mansion by claiming it is a parsonage, 'cause grifting over $700 million wasn't enough. @ask_aubry Kenneth Copeland serves to remind us that the term spawn of Satan is not just an urban myth. Evil eyes!Fun Fact: Poor ole Pastor avoided paying tax on his $7 million dollar Texas mansion by claiming it is a parsonage, 'cause grifting over $700 million wasn't enough. @ask_aubry Kenneth Copeland serves to remind us that the term spawn of Satan is not just an urban myth. Evil eyes!Fun Fact: Poor ole Pastor avoided paying tax on his $7 million dollar Texas mansion by claiming it is a parsonage, 'cause grifting over $700 million wasn't enough. https://t.co/CgcZSae8tO

Levandov @blabla112345 Psychopathic TV preacher Kenneth Copeland (wealth of $760 million) loses it when confronted about his use of private jets Psychopathic TV preacher Kenneth Copeland (wealth of $760 million) loses it when confronted about his use of private jets https://t.co/DIBnR0XaCf

‏ًً @politicalplayer



Just LOOK and listen to this dude lose it when reporter asks about his use of private jets. if ever a demon walked the planet... Seriously! Why are people giving Kenneth Copeland any money?Just LOOK and listen to this dude lose it when reporter asks about his use of private jets. #TaxTheChurch if ever a demon walked the planet... Seriously! Why are people giving Kenneth Copeland any money? Just LOOK and listen to this dude lose it when reporter asks about his use of private jets. #TaxTheChurch https://t.co/sV05xAvN6A

Mark Lisseman @marklisseman Psychopathic televangelist Kenneth Copeland (worth $700+ million) is on record saying he wouldn’t ‘get into a metal tube with a bunch of demons’ (on a plane with the general public). Gets confronted about it… Psychopathic televangelist Kenneth Copeland (worth $700+ million) is on record saying he wouldn’t ‘get into a metal tube with a bunch of demons’ (on a plane with the general public). Gets confronted about it… https://t.co/8xjkksALYA

pagemasta @AdamPage85 Kenneth Copeland when he finds out his private jet needs repair and he has to ride a plane with other people. Kenneth Copeland when he finds out his private jet needs repair and he has to ride a plane with other people. https://t.co/RDM9lWsEo9

As of writing this article, Copeland's has garnered more than 10 million views and several comments. It is worth noting that most of the comments have people calling him out for his statement and his thoughts.

Poll : 0 votes