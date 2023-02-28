How did Kenneth Copeland make his money? Net worth explored as "demon" interview of 'creepy preacher' goes viral

Kenneth Copeland has made his way back into the spotlight after his controversial comments from an old video resurfaced on social media and went viral.
In a 2019 interview with Inside Edition, the Edition Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero asked Copeland about his comments about not flying commercial. At the time, the American televangelist had responded by saying that he did not want to travel with a bunch of “demons.”
During a one-on-one with the journalist, he clarified his point and said that if he were to fly commercial, he would have to "stop 65% of what I’m doing." He added:
“Last May I was scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria, that’s a long way. I had a week off, and I was scheduled for Peru. And I prayed about it, and I thought I’m not missing that dedication in Jerusalem.”
Copeland also claimed that without his private jet, he couldn’t have done it all in such a short span. He said that he flew for 21 days, 70 hours, 40,000 miles, and touched 5 continents, and he couldn’t have done it all without his private jet.
At the time, the internet blew up as TV media created a buzz everywhere. However, nearly four years later, social media users managed to get their hands on the clip again.
Since then, netizens have been unable to stop talking about how they found the video and Kenneth Copeland’s thoughts disturbing, as some even called him a "creepy preacher."
Kenneth Copeland's "demon" video is making rounds on social media once again
Addressing his "demon" comment, during the same interview, Kenneth Copeland said that it was a biblical and a spiritual thing. He added that it didn't have anything to do with people and that he loved people.
However, he said that people in commercial are pushed by things like alcohol, and asked if it was a good place for a preacher to be in before he goes out and preaches.
The preacher often speaks about living a very luxurious life and own multiple holiday homes and a private jet. Kenneth Copeland is reportedly one of the richest preachers in the USA and has a net worth of close to $800 million.
Born in 1936, he is known for his association with the Charismatic Movement. He established an organization of his own called Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Apart from being a gospel teacher and speaker, Copeland has also authored many books. He has also starred in a dozen of TV shows, including his own, Believer’s Voice of Victory.
The American evangelist has earned most of his fortune through his TV show, and has also done a few radio shows.
As mentioned earlier, he maintains a luxurious lifestyle, and is currently living in a tax-free mansion. The mansion, which is worth more than $7 million, has been paid for by the Texas taxpayers for many years. Meanwhile, Kenneth Copeland's private jet has been bought with money from church donations.
The video of Kenneth Copeland has netizens annoyed
Like everything that makes its way on social media, the nearly four-year-old video of Kenneth Copeland has sparked some reactions from netizens.
People took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the video and the preacher's thoughts. While some called him out for his "demons" comment, others wondered why anyone was giving Copeland any money.
As of writing this article, Copeland's has garnered more than 10 million views and several comments. It is worth noting that most of the comments have people calling him out for his statement and his thoughts.