The Church's Texas Chicken is kicking off its Lenten season in 2023 with a couple of seafood-focused meals. These include an Eight-Piece Butterfly Shrimp Meal and a Shrimp & Tenders Meal, at selected locations.

The Eight-Piece Butterfly Shrimp Meal starts at a suggested price of $5.99. The dish includes eight butterfly shrimp marinated in Church's Texas Chicken's distinctive seasoning blend, covered in a southern breading, and then fried until they are crispy, golden, and soft. Fries on the side, a warm Honey-Butter Biscuit, and cocktail sauce are also included in the meal.

The Shrimp & Tenders Meal comes with four shrimp, two chicken tenders, a Honey-Butter Biscuit, and fries.

Both dinners can be upgraded to include a large drink for an extra fee.

In addition to the shrimp-centric meals, the brand's iconic Fish Sandwich, a Fish Platter with two fish filets, and the Fish and Shrimp Meal with one fish filet and four shrimp are also featured on menus at select locations.

These meals come with a side of fries and a Honey-Butter Biscuit and can be upgraded to a combo for an additional fee.

The restaurant's seafood dinners and combos are limited to participating locations, while supplies last.

Church's Texas Chicken introduces a new dessert option with Lemon Cheesecake Fried Pie

The Lemon Cheesecake Fried Pie is prepared with a creamy lemon cheesecake filling and crushed graham crackers wrapped in a warm flaky crust, fried to golden, crispy perfection, and sprinkled with a smidgeon of sweet white icing.

While the price varies by location, it starts from $1.79.

Lemon Cheesecake Fried Pie joins fan favorites like the Frosted Honey-Butter Biscuits and Nilla Wafer-based Banana Pudding.

The Church's newest dessert offering is available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

A brief about Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken, founded in 1952 in San Antonio, Texas, is a well-known brand name in the Quick Service Restaurant sector and one of the world's largest fast-service chicken concepts.

The Church's Texas Chicken offers a rich legacy of courteous Southern hospitality as well as freshly prepared, high-quality, authentic home-style cooking to assist folks in providing inexpensive, complete meals for their families.

The Church's menu features its world-famous Original and Spicy chicken, Tender Strips, and Chicken Sandwiches as well as classic sides and hand-made honey-butter biscuits. The Church's business has over 1700 stores in 25 countries and $1.2 billion in system-wide sales.

