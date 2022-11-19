SPAM Figgy Pudding: Where to buy, ingredients, price, and more explored

This holiday season, you'll be able to serve something truly special to your guests. The limited-edition SPAM Figgy Pudding has officially gone on sale at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Spam.com at a retail cost of $10.

Seasonal stunt items have grown very popular, so when the iconic canned meat brand introduced a weird pumpkin spice variation in the fall of 2019, it was more like following the crowd than breaking new ground.

But what was surprising was how well that launch went. Pumpkin Spice SPAM was gone in just under seven hours. The brand is back this season with yet another odd holiday release.

SPAM is confidently promoting its brand-new Christmas concoction namely Figgy Pudding

The latest holiday offering from the brand is fabled canned meat that has been infused with the flavors of the traditional Christmas dessert from the United Kingdom.

In fact, there is a tiny resemblance between the two: Figgy pudding has a shaky meat connection because it is typically made with suet, which is cow fat. The flavors are typically derived from seasonal spices and dried fruits, which are several of the components the brand chose to incorporate.

Are you still unsure what figgy pudding is? To reintroduce consumers to this Christmas delight, the brand has also produced an animated song that has the potential to soon become a classic. To perform "We Wish You A Figgy Christmas," the brand has gathered all the traditional holiday figures, including Santa Claus, reindeer, elves, a yeti, and of course, the festive pig.

Watch as these characters, decked out on stage inside a snow globe, attempt to explain the figgy pudding but ultimately fail due to its irresistible flavor.

The variety has classic winter flavor profiles, like fig and orange flavors, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves. With its combination of salty, sweet, and comforting flavors, Figgy Pudding transports consumers to their greatest Christmas experience

Steve Venenga, Vice President of Marketing for the brand, stated:

"This new flavour brings the spirit of the holidays in one can! It honours the traditional recipe while making it easy and versatile to enjoy. Spam Figgy Pudding represents how one dish creates new interpretations of traditions, each leaving their own mark, just as the SPAM brand has done since 1937."

More about the brand

SPAM (Scientifically Processed Animal Matter) has developed a name of its own as a culinary offering with only six ingredients. According to the brand, it recently marked its 77th anniversary of "being alternatively mocked, celebrated, musicalized, or being the subject of urban legends."

The brand began its third quarter-century on an increase, despite today's more locavore approach to eating and some bitter memories from troops who were served the brand's product during WWII. Since the Hormel Corporation released it in 1937, more than eight billion cans have been sold; it is currently marketed in 44 nations worldwide.

