Halloween Moments on Shark Tank: How does pumpkin glove scrapper work?

An entrepreneur from Texas is all set to showcase his unique pumpkin glove scrapper, Halloween Moments, in a new episode of Shark Tank. The scrapper helps in making pumpkin cleaning easy and mess-free. The new product will be shown on Episode 3 of the reality show, airing on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Pumpkin glove scrapper Halloween Moments was designed by Daryl Kay Braithwaite out of necessity as he wanted his four kids to enjoy the complete process of pumpkin carving.

The synopsis of Episode 3 of Shark Tank reads:

"First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Fairview, Texas, who pitches a solution to carving pumpkins with his unique tool designed to get rid of the slimy mess."

The entrepreneur will be pitching his product in front of Sharks Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner, as well as in front of founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer Kendra Scott, LLC, who is returning to the show as a guest shark.

All about the Halloween Moments featuring on Shark Tank

After Daryl’s kids picked the biggest pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, their “feelings of excitement and determination would quickly turn to frustration and tears after the much-anticipated step of Dad cutting the top off the pumpkin.”

The sight and feel of the “pumpkin’s sticky, slimy, cold, wet, goopy mess was something” that his kids did not want to deal with, so it was left to Daryl and his wife to clean them out.

The parents wanted a change, they wanted their kids to have the “whole experience” of pumpkin carving and experience it in a fun and enjoyable way. Hence, “the invention and creation of the Pumpkin Glove Scraper and the #1 Pumpkin Cleaning & Carving Experience,” as per their official website.

The pumpkin glove scrapper is easy to use and can be used by both kids and adults. The latex glove is an elongated nylon sleeve that comes up past the elbow to protect the arm and sleeve from the goop.

At the end of the glove, there is a sturdy, plastic scoop with a serrated aluminum blade to scrap the inside of the pumpkin and scoop out its goop. Both gloves and knives are dishwasher safe.

Types of pumpkin glove scrapper

There are three types of pumpkin glove scrappers available on the website:

1)Adult Pumpkin Glove Scraper Kit - costs $14.99 USD

Length 23.5″ – Scraper 4″

1 Adult Pumpkin Glove Scraper

1 Large Protective Latex Glove

1 Large 7″ Carving Knife

1 Small 5 ½” Carving Knife

2)Adult + Kids Pumpkin Glove Scraper Combo Kit - costs $19.99 USD

Length 23.5″ – Scraper 4″ (adults)

Length 17″ – Scraper 3″ (kids)

1 Adult Pumpkin Glove Scraper

1 Kids Pumpkin Glove Scraper

1 Large Protective Latex Glove

1 Small Protective Latex Glove

1 Large 7″ Carving Knife

1 Small 5 ½” Carving Knife

3) 2-Pack Adult Pumpkin Glove Scraper Bundle Kit - Costs $19.99 USD

Length 23.5″ – Scraper 4″

2 Adult Pumpkin Glove Scrapers

2 Large Protective Latex Gloves

1 Large 7″ Carving Knife

1 Small 5 ½” Carving Knife

The gloves can be purchased from their official website - halloweenmoments.com.

About Shark Tank update in Episode 3

In the third episode of Shark Tank, Season 13's Melissa Harrington and Emily Castro from Sugarland, Texas, and their investor Lori Greiner will update viewers on Fish Fixe, their simple seafood delivery service.

Emily and Melissa pitched their ideas to the Sharks and hopped to bag $200,000 for 8% equity in their company. Kevin made an offer for 33.3% stake in the company in exchange for his $200K investment, but Lori won with a reasonable offer for 25% equity in exchange for her investment.

As a result, The Queen of QVC did her magic and the company's sales grew overnight. Now, in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, the ladies will share their impressive success story with the viewers.

Tune in on ABC on Friday at 8 pm ET to watch the new episode of Shark Tank. The reality show can also be streamed on Hulu.

