What is Lennox-Gastaut syndrome? TikToker Laura Lee Watts reveals 15-year-old daughter unexpectedly passed away

The world of social media was devastated after popular TikToker Laura Lee shared that her 15-year-old daughter unexpectedly passed away recently. Sharing the same through a TikTok video, the grief-stricken mother said:

"I can not believe I'm making this video, and I'm going to do my best to get through it. Most of you know I have three children, and my oldest is Savannah. She's 15, and she's epileptic. I know you guys really loved her, so I wanted to let you know that yesterday morning she had a fatal seizure and passed away."

TikToker Laura Lee Watts shares 15 year old daughter unexpectedly passed away. (Image via Laura Lee/ TikTok)

Laura’s daughter, Savannah, had a condition called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which is a severe form of epilepsy. In this syndrome, seizures usually begin in childhood. In Savannah’s case, too, her seizures began when she was merely three or four years old.

The mother reported that Savannah’s seizures got worse as she grew older.

As soon as Laura Lee announced her daughter's untimely demise, comments flooded in where social media users and Laura’s followers shared their memories of Savannah and also shared some condolence messages for the family.

Research is currently ongoing to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, also known as LGS, is a rare kind of epilepsy that is much more severe than the usual one. It begins in childhood, and according to WebMD, kids with this syndrome have different kinds of seizures.

While the condition is almost impossible to treat, research is currently ongoing as doctors and researchers find new therapies and possible treatments for this rare syndrome.

WebMD also reported that kids with this syndrome have difficulty developing, and hence face developmental delays like delays in sitting, crawling, walking, and talking. Furthermore, many kids can also suffer from behavioral problems.

Many causes of the syndrome include genetics, a brain problem called cortical dysplasia, infantile spasms, severe brain injuries, lack of oxygen during birth, and even brain infections. On the other hand, it is also reported that many times, in almost 30-35% of the cases, no cause can be detected for the syndrome.

Treatment options include dietary therapy, vagus nerve stimulation, epilepsy surgery, and medication.

Social media users mourn the loss of Laura Lee’s 15-year-old daughter, Savannah

The news of Laura Lee’s 15-year-old daughter spread like fire on social media, with netizens mourning her loss. Since Laura often made videos with Savannah, people shared their favorite videos and memories of Laura's daughter, who tragically passed away.

TikTokers mourn the loss of Savannah, who passed away tragically due to a rare and severe epilepsy syndrome. (Image via TikTok)

Comments flooded on Laura's post as the mom of the 15-year-old announced the sudden demise of her daughter due to a rare epilepsy syndrome. (Image via TikTok)

Furthermore, Laura Lee has always been open about her daughter’s condition. Explaining the condition back in 2021, Laura informed her followers:

"Her neurologist and I always hoped that she would just outgrow it as she went through puberty but she did not, actually it just got a lot worse. She has different types of seizures and it's really hard to control so you never know when she's gonna have a seizure."

After her daughter passed away, Laura grieved and cried, and called Savannah a girl with a “beautiful soul, the kindest heart.”

