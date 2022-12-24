"Our country has a problem with guns": Mall of America lockdown amidst alleged shooting causes a stir online 

Amidst all the festivities, the Mall of America, which is considered to be the nation’s largest shopping center, has been shut down temporarily due to an alleged shooting.

Police authorities are currently conducting research inside the mall. Reportedly, a number of shoppers were left frightened and scared after a couple of gunshots were heard inside the mall.

The mall then warned customers to take shelter inside the stores, as the mall was in lockdown for an entire hour. However, after the police secured the area, and gave their go-ahead, the lockdown was lifted, and the shoppers were made to exit the mall.

Speaking about the entire incident, the mall also released a statement about the same on social media. The tweet shared by the authorities read:

“Just before 8 p.m. this evening, Bloomington Police responded to a shooting contained in a tenant space. As a result, Mall of America was put into lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted. The Mall is now closed for the evening.”

At the same time, the lockdown has made social media users share their reactions about the same. One of the netizens took to Twitter and said:

“I have a package to pick up at the Mall of America. I'm glad I didn't go today. Face it. Our country has a problem with guns.”

The shooting took place on Friday, December 23, 2022, at around 8 PM.

Netizens shocked after alleged shooting in Mall of America leave the mall in lockdown amidst the festivities

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, many people venture out to malls and shopping complexes to buy gifts for their loved ones and have a nice time with their families.

However, the shooting incident at the Mall of America has left the netizens shocked and infuriated. Many have also shared footage of the shooting from inside the mall.

Others also shared videos from outside the mall, showing the live scene.

Allen Henry @AllenWCCO This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO https://t.co/1eXfTfyPDe

Many others shared the video and said:

“Not what I expected to be doing while Christmas shopping”

At the same time, many suggested corrective measures that the mall can take to ensure that no such incident happens in the future.

Police stated that the CCTV footage in the mall shows a reported altercation between two groups

The Bloomingdale Police Department has reported that the shooting escalated due to an altercation between two groups of young males, which has taken the life of a 19-year-old African American male. As per the police authorities, the gunshot was directly hit, which claimed the victim’s life at the scene itself.

However, the Mall of America has been posting regular updates informing the natives regarding the incident. The mall later released the statement and said:

“Mall of America is now lifting lockdown. Guests should now exit the property. Mall of America remains closed for the evening. Please stay tuned for an additional statement.”

At the same time, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges during a press conference claimed that they haven’t been able to figure out the shooter, but the investigation is still ongoing. The chief said:

“Whoever did this, we will catch them. And whoever helps them, we will lock you up, too.”

There haven’t been any reported injuries or victims, apart from the 19-year-old male, who died on the spot.

