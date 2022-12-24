WATCH: Video captures chaos as gunfire erupts in Mall of America Nordstrom leaving teenager dead

On Friday, December 23, a shooting at the Mall of America Nordstrom in Bloomington, Minnesotta, left a 19-year-old dead.

As per Fox, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between 2 groups of young people. Authorities noted that the case remains under investigation, and no suspects have been identified. Bloomington authorities also didn't name the victim.

In mall video surveillance, the 2 groups of young people can be seen fighting before one person pulls out a gun and opens fire. In the footage recorded during the shooting, shoppers can be seen under a lockdown that was implemented in order to keep them safe.

Shoppers can be seen standing around Mall of America stores, checking their phones for updates. The shooting reportedly lasted about 30 seconds.

Officials comment on the Mall of America shooting

In an official statement, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that besides the deceased 19-year-old victim, another Mall of America shopper was injured during the shooting incident when a bullet grazed their jacket. Hodges noted that officials are in the early stages of the investigation.

Danny Spewak @DannySpewak BREAKING: Mall of America has been locked down after a reported shooting. This video from Nordstrom, posted by Jovonta Patton to his verified social media feeds, shows the moment the shots rang out. @KARE11 BREAKING: Mall of America has been locked down after a reported shooting. This video from Nordstrom, posted by Jovonta Patton to his verified social media feeds, shows the moment the shots rang out. @KARE11 https://t.co/aBQkwRwOZt

He said:

“We are going to catch you, we are going to lock you up and you are going to get an orange jumpsuit. It’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen.”

He also noted that if anyone knowingly helped the shooting suspects in any form, they could face criminal charges.

Hodges said:

“If anybody helps these people — I mean so much as buy them a Happy Meal, give them a ride. We’re going to lock you up with them.”

Hodges also commented on the family of the 19-year-old victim:

"This is a tragedy and I’m really trying to contain how I really feel about this, but we’re going to catch these people, believe that. The family here — I really feel bad for them. Their last week before Christmas and now they’re having to bury one of their loved ones.”

Sherbet @shelby7495 Out of all the stores to be stuck in during the mall of America christmas shooting why did we choose the beef jerky store Out of all the stores to be stuck in during the mall of America christmas shooting why did we choose the beef jerky store https://t.co/408d7Qywfs

Hodges also said that while the shooting started after an altercation, authorities do not know how the situation began.

In an interview with the Associated Press Jenny Hefty, a Sioux Falls woman, said that she was in the area at the time of the shooting. She said that she saw several teens running past them.

Hefty said:

“At first we thought they were just messing around. It was like why are all these kids running by us? Of course we wanted to come early and do some Christmas shopping."

PRINCE CARLTON 🇺🇸 @_PrinceCarlton_ Breaking: Shooting at Mall of America



Breaking: Shooting at Mall of America 🚨Breaking: Shooting at Mall of America https://t.co/zWsAFi1CwR

KARE reported that the Mall of America is trying to implement the use of metal detectors in order to avoid future incidents.

