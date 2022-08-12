Mall of America shooting update: Suspected gunman and partner arrested by police in Chicago

On Thursday afternoon, two suspects in the Mall of America shooting incident were arrested in Chicago, where they were apparently hiding from authorities.

According to prosecutors, on August 4, the two suspects, 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark and 23-year-old Rashad Jamal May, allegedly fired three shots after getting into a dispute with people at a Nike store within the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. No one was injured in the incident.

Not Sleepy⁷ 🎨 @joonNcrabs what's more American then being in lockdown in the back of a Starbucks for a shooting at mall of America what's more American then being in lockdown in the back of a Starbucks for a shooting at mall of America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/l9WkmeWqsZ

Booker Hodges, the Bloomington Chief of Police, said in a press release that the arrests should stand as an example of the measures authorities would undertake toward gun violence.

He said:

“A week ago, we said you can’t shoot up the mall and expect to get away with it. You can’t commit these acts and enjoy the freedoms of a free society."

Three other individuals were also arrested for allegedly helping Shamar Lark, and Rashad May flee the crime scene.

The aftermath of the Mall of America shooting

As per CBS, Shamar Lark was identified by the authorities as the shooter in the Mall of America shooting, while Rashad May was accused of being the accomplice who helped him hide from authorities.

Trigger Warning: Viewer discretion is advised for the following video.

The New York Post reported that Lark had been charged with intentional discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Rashad May was indicted for aiding an offender.

KARE 11 reported that the pair were discovered in Chicago by FBI agents while leaving a barbershop in a car driven by a female accomplice. Authorities believe that they may have been getting haircuts to obscure their identities.

The three others arrested for aiding the pair were Denesh Raghubir, 21, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23. Denesh and Selena Raghubir, who were cousins, were employed at a Best Western hotel near the Mall of America.

Trigger Warning: Viewer Discretion is advised for the following video.

Tyler @TylerReide Nothing more American then a back to school shooting at the mall of America. Pray for this state. Nothing more American then a back to school shooting at the mall of America. Pray for this state. https://t.co/BqkkGnU0DW

According to authorities, Selena Raghubir and Delyani Arnold were in a relationship. After the shooting, as the Mall of America was locked down, the suspects supposedly reached out to Arnold for help while escaping. Arnold then proceeded to inform Selena, who got her cousin Denesh to drive down to the mall to aid Lark and May in their escape.

Authorities reported that Denesh is accused of lying when questioned, as he initially claimed that Lark and May were in the hotel. As a result, the Best Western hotel was also placed under lockdown.

Pitching Popcorn @pitchingpopcorn On lockdown at mall of America. Was a shooting. In back room of store now. Waiting till safe On lockdown at mall of America. Was a shooting. In back room of store now. Waiting till safe https://t.co/PfCN9EsGr0

As of now, Lark and May are in custody at Cook County Jail, Illinois. They will be extradited to Minnesota, where they are expected to be put on trial.

Edited by Sayati Das