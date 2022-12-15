Who is Peter Mathews? National guard airman dies at American Dream Mall in snowboarding accident

Peter Matthews, a 24-year-old Air National Guard, lost his life last week in a snowboarding accident at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall.

He was snowboarding in a makeshift indoor snow-slope facility when he tumbled backward and fell off his snowboard, hitting his head. Peter was unconscious after the fall and had trouble breathing.

His sister Sarah Matthews is a registered nurse and performed CPR on him on the spot. First responders took Matthews to the nearby Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died shortly after.

The New Jersey State Police said that the accident at the American Dream Mall occurred at around 9:14 pm. Charles Marchan, a trooper, wrote in an email that troopers responded to the report of an unresponsive male who was snowboarding. He added that when the troopers arrived, emergency services were already providing him first aid.

Marchan continued to say that the male was transported to an area hospital but added that there was no additional information available on the incident.

Big Snow American Dream is a year-round snowboard and ski park at the American Dream Mall. It is located next to MetLife Stadium, just outside New York, where the New York Giants and the New York Jets play.

Matthews, who died in the snowboarding accident at American Dream Mall, dreamt of becoming a commercial pilot

Matthews, who is from Bay Shore, New York, was with his sister, Sarah, at the American Dream Mall's ski slope on Thursday when the accident occurred.

It is still unclear exactly how Mathews died. An autopsy is yet to be performed to conclude the cause of his death. Sarah said that Peter was wearing safety gear, including a helmet, during the accident. American Dream Mall confirmed Mathews’ death in a statement and expressed support for the family.

Mathews’ father told Newsday about his late son’s love for robotics and his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

(Image via Air National Guard/175th Wing Photo)

Mathews was assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as crew chief. In 2020, Airman First Class Mathews joined the National Guard. Earlier in 2022, he won the Air Force Achievement Medal for his accomplishments in European exercises led by the U.S. Army.

The Maryland Air Force base, where Mathews was assigned, posted on Facebook regarding his achievement and wrote that he won the medal for a task, where he:

"mobilized with his squadron and A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron to support two US Army Europe-led exercises in Eastern Europe.”

Jeffrey Golabiewski, the Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, wrote in a Facebook post that Peter was an amazing person and that his smile lit up the room. Golabiewski added that if someone had the chance to speak to him, they would know that he "had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness.”

(Image via Air National Guard/175th Wing Photo)

Jeffrey praised Matthews for his excellent Air Force skills and for being a good human. He continued in his post that Matthews was in the process of following in his father's footsteps to become a pilot.

A fundraiser called "Meal Train" has been created for Peter Matthews’ family. The fundraiser organizes giving around meals at significant life events. A wake will be held from 6 to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, at Moloney’s Bohemia Funeral Home. The funeral will take place at the same time on Monday between 9:30 am and 11 am. He will be buried at Riverhead's Calverton National Cemetery in Suffolk County on Monday.

