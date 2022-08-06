New Jersey woman found safe after video of her bloodied and yelling for help inside truck goes viral

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, a video posted by South Brunswick police of a New Jersey woman went viral on the internet. In the video, a bloodied woman can be heard screaming as she is forced into a truck in broad daylight before it rushes away. The video was retweeted multiple times to bring attention to the missing woman.

The Public Information Office of the South Brunswick Township Police Department asked the public to provide them with any information that could help in tracking down the abducted woman.

So Brunswick PD @SoBrunswickPD ALERT-NEED PUBLIC HELP

Police looking for white tractor cab in video.

At 2pm woman seen yelling for help, bleeding from cab on Rt 130 headed towards Ridge Rd.

Suspect - Older white male,bald,white beard.

Victim- white/Hispanic female,20s,long brown hair.

INFO CALL 732-329-4646 ALERT-NEED PUBLIC HELPPolice looking for white tractor cab in video.At 2pm woman seen yelling for help, bleeding from cab on Rt 130 headed towards Ridge Rd. Suspect - Older white male,bald,white beard.Victim- white/Hispanic female,20s,long brown hair.INFO CALL 732-329-4646 https://t.co/7MJN775Jzd

After 26 hours of extensive and grueling investigation, the missing woman was found safe by law enforcement officers. At 5:10 p.m. on August 5, South Brunswick police successfully tracked down the New Jersey woman and the trailer, which was caught by the security camera. In a statement, the South Brunswick Police Department said:

"South Brunswick detectives received tips from around the country after releasing the video and images on social media. The break in the case came from Gabrielli Truck Sales located on Route 130 near where the incident took place. Company staff recovered video which allowed detectives to identify the truck as well as the female."

The statement also detailed the detectives' efforts to resolve the case.

"Detectives searched locations in Middlesex and Union Counties looking for the truck. Detectives observed a male matching the witness description exit the truck in question and approached him. Detectives also contacted the woman seen in the video at the same location. Both the man and woman agreed to come to police headquarters. Detectives are speaking with both this evening."

The Wednesday afternoon kidnapping case is being investigated by the South Brunswick Police Department, along with the FBI and the Middlesex County Prosecutors' Office. Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said:

"This was a great team effort, from the community providing tips to detectives tracking down leads. It was an exhaustive 26 hours, but we were able to locate the woman and make sure she was safe."

Police look for answers as kidnapped New Jersey woman was rescued after 26 hours

So Brunswick PD @SoBrunswickPD INVESTIGATION ONGOING

Police are following up on several leads received this evening. Info needed on -

• White Volvo tractor trailer cab with blue letters on the side.

• Suspect - Older white male,bald, with white beard.

ANY INFO CALL (732)329- 4646. INVESTIGATION ONGOING Police are following up on several leads received this evening. Info needed on -• White Volvo tractor trailer cab with blue letters on the side. • Suspect - Older white male,bald, with white beard.ANY INFO CALL (732)329- 4646. https://t.co/94Axc4rDkc

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police were informed of a woman who was bleeding from her face, yelling for help from inside a truck near a New Jersey highway.

Soon after, the truck drove away along with the injured woman. What followed was 26 hours of extensive investigation, which depended heavily on public information and tips. Police believed that the New Jersey woman was "white/Hispanic" and in her 20s with long, brown hair.

The victim and the suspect were eventually found in Woodbridge. As opposed to the initial speculation of the incident being a stranger kidnapping, both of them have admitted to knowing each other, though their exact relationship remains undisclosed.

Police told News12 that it could be a case of domestic dispute. Deputy Sgt. Hoover told WABC:

"Is it a human trafficking thing? Is it just as simple as a domestic dispute between a husband and a wife or a boyfriend and girlfriend. To some degree she’s held against her will and that’s what really gets us concerned."

So Brunswick PD @SoBrunswickPD Case Update- Chief Hayducka said, "It was an exhaustive 26-hour investigation, but we found her and she is safe!" nixle.us/DSTRW Case Update- Chief Hayducka said, "It was an exhaustive 26-hour investigation, but we found her and she is safe!" nixle.us/DSTRW

The most significant tip came from Gabrielli Truck Sales located on Route 130 near the area where the incident took place. In a press release, Chief Raymond Hayducka thanked the community for aiding them in the investigation:

"This case exemplifies the power of so many coming together. I want to thank the witness who first reported the incident, the dozen of tips, and Gabrielli Truck Sales staff for getting involved to find this woman."

The people involved in the case have been taken to the police station. Investigations are still ongoing regarding the New Jersey case to find out exactly what happened on Wednesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far