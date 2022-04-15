Vincent Jean video: New Jersey man repeatedly runs over woman in alarming road rage attack

A 56-year-old New Jersey resident, Vincent Jean, was arrested after repeatedly running over a woman in a road-rage attack on Tuesday. A video of the harrowing incident has since circulated across social media.

According to William Daniel, the Union Country Prosecutor, the victim was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The attack took place in the city of Elizabeth. Vincent Jean rammed his silver Mitsubishi SUV over the 23-year-old unidentified victim. The attack was provoked after the two were involved in a minor traffic accident nearby.

Though the aggressor contemplated fleeing following the accident, he decided to attack the victim as she began taking pictures of the vehicle so that she could report him to the police.

William Daniel said:

“At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim, and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck. The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

A person witnessed the terrifying assault and yelled at Vincent Jean to stop attacking the youngster. He was heard screaming,

“Stop! What the f**k, what the f**k!”

Readers can watch the viral video below, which contains sensitive content, so discretion is advised.

Vincent Jean charged with attempted murder

Law enforcement caught Jean later in the day as he sat in his damaged vehicle on Jefferson Avenue. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that he was charged with:

“First-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.”

They added that convictions of first-degree are punishable by between 10 and 20 years in state prison, second-degree crimes can lead to a person spending five to 10 years in jail, and convictions of third-degree crimes can lead to a person spending three to five years.

The victim was transported to the University Hospital after being found in critical condition.

Vincent Jean is being held at the Union County Jail and is yet to attend a pre-trial detention hearing. It remains unclear whether he has hired an attorney.

