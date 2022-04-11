What happened to Osinachi Nwachukwu? Nigerian Gospel singer's husband reportedly arrested after Ekweume star dies aged 42 

Popular gospel artiste Osinachi died on Friday, April 8. The singer is believed to have died of cancer. Following her death, the family of the Ekwueme singer denied the reason behind her death, and it was reported that she passed away after suffering from domestic violence from her husband, who has since been arrested.

Osinachi’s colleagues alleged that the Dunamis International Headquarters’ lead singer would often get abused by her husband Peter Nwachukwu. Fellow singer Frank Edwards said in an Instagram Live session that the 42-year old’s husband had physically assaulted her numerous times. Edwards added:

“One time in a studio, this man slapped her just because she wanted to record the song in Igbo against his will. She does not do anything on her own. She would say, please beg my husband. She was at his mercy. I didn’t know the intensity of what she was going through; I didn’t know how somebody would be jealous of the wife he claimed to love.”

Edwards also claimed that Osinachi would often ask her colleagues to “beg” her husband to be allowed to go for an event.

Chidinma Ezego, who claimed to be her friend, mentioned that “she’s been dying in silence.” The singer was reportedly kicked in her chest and had been on life support for five days before she died. Ezego added:

“Remember how he tied her up and asked the children to beat her up with cane. She told me this.”

Peter Nwachukwu was arrested by the FCT Lugbe police on April 10. This comes after Osinachi’s brother suspected homicide in his sister’s death.

“He has been beating her”: Osinachi’s sister confirms domestic violence accusations

In an interview with Vanguard, the musician’s sister Favour Made confirmed that she had been kicked in the chest by her husband. She said that the acclaimed artist “did not die of cancer.” Made claimed that following the assault, her husband took her to the hospital without notifying her family. Doctors also confirmed that the singer died after battling clusters of blood on her chest which she suffered after being kicked.

Peter Nwachukwu has been arrested following domestic violence accusations (Image via DNB Stories)

Favor Made also revealed that the singer was against divorcing her husband because she believed that “God is against divorce.” Made added:

“We told her that separation is not a sin but just for her to stay alive and take care of her children. She will always tell us to relax and that the man will change.”

The musical talent was living with her husband in Abuja prior to her passing. She parented three boys and one girl along with her husband. Vanguard revealed that Osinachi’s husband did not visit her family’s village Isuochi in Abia since getting married. He reportedly did not want her to mingle with them.

Netizens mourn the loss of the singer

Callings @CollinsUma If Osinachi had left her marriage, churches would have stopped giving her opportunities to minister. Because divorcee. If Osinachi had left her marriage, churches would have stopped giving her opportunities to minister. Because divorcee.

Chikezie 🇳🇬 @CC_okoro



Rest in peace Osinachi... We won't forget you and your heavenly voice.



#Osinachinwachukwu Men who beat women should be kept in solitary confinement like wild animals in zoo.Rest in peace Osinachi... We won't forget you and your heavenly voice. Men who beat women should be kept in solitary confinement like wild animals in zoo.Rest in peace Osinachi... We won't forget you and your heavenly voice.🙏#Osinachinwachukwu https://t.co/IpNMOWOQP2

Simi @SympLySimi Osinachi's story is heartbreaking. If she hadn't died, she probably would have gone back. Probably was terrified to leave. Probably felt she didn't have a choice. Probably thought she could pray it away. Probably didn't. Probably had no support. I don't know. But she's gone now. Osinachi's story is heartbreaking. If she hadn't died, she probably would have gone back. Probably was terrified to leave. Probably felt she didn't have a choice. Probably thought she could pray it away. Probably didn't. Probably had no support. I don't know. But she's gone now.

Austine @AustineOtoo



But I hope in the nearest future we don't mock people who took the bold step to do this it.



Rip Osinachi Now everyone is saying, leave the marriage, leave the abusive relationship, divorce is an option and so on. Yes I agreeBut I hope in the nearest future we don't mock people who took the bold step to do this it.Rip Osinachi #Osinachinwachukwu Now everyone is saying, leave the marriage, leave the abusive relationship, divorce is an option and so on. Yes I agreeBut I hope in the nearest future we don't mock people who took the bold step to do this it.Rip Osinachi #Osinachinwachukwu

Oby Ezekwesili @obyezeks The death of Osinachi Nwachukwu of the epic *Ekwueme* worship song really hit hard. To read allegations of spousal abuse worsens the pain.

I hope the truth is unearth and justice given. Everyone, including Churches must take issues of Violence Against Women seriously. Urgently✍🏾 The death of Osinachi Nwachukwu of the epic *Ekwueme* worship song really hit hard. To read allegations of spousal abuse worsens the pain. I hope the truth is unearth and justice given. Everyone, including Churches must take issues of Violence Against Women seriously. Urgently✍🏾 https://t.co/fz50W42EaU

Seun_Ayo @Priesthood10 Imagine you came across a news saying Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu divorce her husband, you would have come online and rant your disappointment at so call gospel propellers..:



But the worst news came out yesterday, she’s dead and that’s because she stayed in an abusive marriage.. Imagine you came across a news saying Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu divorce her husband, you would have come online and rant your disappointment at so call gospel propellers..: But the worst news came out yesterday, she’s dead and that’s because she stayed in an abusive marriage..

Ifeoma @i_feoma We are using religion and stupid sentiments to keep people in very bad situations. Enough of all this! God rest your soul Osinachi Nwachukwu #Osinachinwachukwu We are using religion and stupid sentiments to keep people in very bad situations. Enough of all this! God rest your soul Osinachi Nwachukwu #Osinachinwachukwu https://t.co/etafyVwMtv

SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) @Sports_Doctor2 Nigerian Churches would have stopped calling Mrs. Osinachi for programmes if she divorced her husband.



She wouldn't even be considered a Christian again because she's a divorcee.



It's “Religion” that will kill so many of us in Nigeria. Nigerian Churches would have stopped calling Mrs. Osinachi for programmes if she divorced her husband.She wouldn't even be considered a Christian again because she's a divorcee.It's “Religion” that will kill so many of us in Nigeria.

Ike Chris @chicksdibia Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, Rest in Peace. You touched lives praising God Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, Rest in Peace. You touched lives praising God https://t.co/ScCibjr3PL

The Professor🔥🪄✨ @DanielI11380015

The Ekwueme singer is gone.

The Saints are going home.

RIP our Angelic voice. OSINACHI NWACHUKWUThe Ekwueme singer is gone.The Saints are going home.RIPour Angelic voice. OSINACHI NWACHUKWU 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭The Ekwueme singer is gone. 😢 😭 The Saints are going home.RIP 😭 our Angelic voice. https://t.co/hnmKATpXKu

DP Joseph Adeh, a spokesperson for the FCT police command, stated that an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

