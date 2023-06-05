"It’s her way or no way"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine as she rents an apartment near her ex-boyfriend's home

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC on Sunday, June 4, at 8 pm ET. The episode shocked everyone as Jasmine demanded Gino to pay for an exclusive rented apartment worth $3000 in Panama. Her K1 visa application was not yet approved, as Gino did not want to hire a lawyer, and Jasmine had to constantly move from one temporary place to another, waiting to go to the US.
Now, Jasmine demanded him to pay for a two bedroom apartment for one month in a very exclusive area. However, she did not tell him that she came to know about the location from her ex-boyfriend Dane. She and Dane dated for just a couple of months when the former realized that their relationship lacked "passion."
Jasmine kept slamming Gino for not wanting to pay so much money but refused to tell him the real reason for shifting. Jasmine met Dane for lunch and revealed the big news that they were going to be neighbors. She hoped that Gino did not get the wrong idea about the scenario.
Dane advised her not to force anything in her relationship and not to settle for anyone.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were shocked by Jasmine hiding such a big truth from Gino. They also wondered if she would have reacted in a calm manner if Gino had done the same.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think that Jasmine and Dane will get back into a relationship
In the previous season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine hit Gino after learning that he had sent some naked pictures to his ex-girlfriend.
Fans felt that Jasmine will try to downplay the situation this time, despite the fact that she is living just next door to her ex-boyfriend.
Fans also felt that the couple will get back together as Jasmine and Gino are already having multiple fights.
Gino made Jasmine lose her job
Jasmine told her ex-boyfriend that she had sent Gino her topless pictures, which he forwarded to his ex-girlfriend to make her feel jealous. However, the pictures were spread throughout many schools in the country and she was expelled from her teaching job.
Jasmine revealed that being a teacher was a very big part of her identity and now she was just left waiting for a visa approval.
This was why Gino was paying for a lot of her expenses, not knowing that she wanted to move into the new apartment to be near her ex-boyfriend.
TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+.