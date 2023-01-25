Why Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia? TikToker claims Ye was spotted in Melbourne amid possible country block

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be banned from entering Australia over his recent anti-Semitic rants.

The singer tied the knot with Australian-born architect Bianca Censori, who works at West's Yeezy, in a private ceremony in January 2023. The newlyweds plan on visiting Australia to meet Bianca's family.

However, following the news about the couple's visit to the continent, several Australian Jewish groups have petitioned Immigration Minister Andrew Guiles to block the Praise God singer's visa.

Soon, several people started reporting alleged sightings of the rapper in Melbourne on social media, creating confusion.

Immigration minister Andrew Guiles could block Kanye West's visa based on a "character test"

Kanye West has repeatedly made several anti-Semitic remarks recently. In his infamous December 2, 2022, interview with Alex Jones on the InfoWars podcast, he went on an anti-Jewish rant and praised Hitler. He falsely claimed that the Nazis and Hitler were responsible for inventing the microphone and highway systems.

In a separate incident, the Gold Digger singer shared an image featuring the Star of David with a Swastika embedded at its center.

According to Dvir Abramovich of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Kanye West is a "blatant antisemite" and a "hate preacher" who loves Nazis and worships Hitler. He explained that the Australian Jewish Community doesn't want someone who is a "serial bigot who incites violence...and keeps company with white supremacists" to enter the continent,

Any US citizen looking to visit Australia requires a tourist visa or an approved Electronic Travel Authority (ETA).

Several Jewish groups and LGBTIQ+ groups urged Giles to block the rapper's visa based on past (and present) conduct, stating that the minister could:

"Consider him not of good character and, therefore, a risk that his presence in Australia could be disruptive or threatening to the community."

Furthermore, many Australian leaders are worried that the singer's presence in the country could "incite violent attacks" and "embolden those who share such views." In a locality with a large Jewish population in Melbourne, graffiti stating "Kanye was right" recently appeared with a large swastika.

Kanye West (Image via Getty Images)

Education Minister Jason suggested on Nine's Today Show that people have been denied visas in the past based on similar comments. He added:

"I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."

Opposition leader Peter Dutton also believed that Kanye West should be denied entry.

A TikTok user claims they spotted Ye in Australia

A TikTok user, @deanna_cee, shared a post stating that the rapper was seen at a famous Lebanese Bakery named A1 Bakery in Brunswick, Melbourne. She stated:

"Of all places, Kanye could be in Melbourne. Not Crown, not Nobu, but A1 Bakery"

The owner of the bakery, Daniel Raji, denied the news and explained he got calls inquiring about the same. He stated:

"I just thought it was so funny... I started getting calls from friends and family... I honestly must have missed something."

However, false rumors spread across social media, with many internet users claiming that Kanye also visited an Aldi supermarket and a Red Rooster.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles and the Australian Department of Home Affairs are yet to make a statement.

Poll : 0 votes