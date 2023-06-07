Who is Putri Ariani? Blind AGT singer receives Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, leaves internet divided

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a brand-new set of contestants and acts participating in the second audition round of the competition. They put their best foot forward to impress the judges. While some made the cut and advanced forward, others failed to make the cut.

On this week's episode of AGT, Indonesian native and blind singer Puri Ariana received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer after she delivered an incredible performance and brought the audience to tears. She, however, is not new to reality shows, having previously won Indonesia's Got Talent.

Fans, however, were left divided over Simon pressing the golden buzzer. Some viewers agreed with the judge's decision and complimented the singer on her performance. Others slammed the show for giving the golden buzzer to a singer yet again, and giving one to someone who had already won a Got Talent franchise.

Putri Ariani receives Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the contestants preparing themselves for the second round of auditions. Throughout the night, viewers witnessed incredible talent which left them impressed, while also saw some performances which missed out on advancing forward in the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 2, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages auditions for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Ahead of her performance on AGT, singer Putri Ariani reflected on her journey. She is a talented singer and also the winner of Indonesia's Got Talent season 2 in 2014. The contestant also reached the finals of The Voice Kids Indonesia the same year. During her music career, she received many laurels and honors.

Putri wanted people to know that she was much more than her disability. Her personality shone through her introduction to the judges and the audience. The singer wanted to become an artist like Whitney Houston and also wanted to win a Grammy award. The high-school student hoped that her audition helps her getting into Julliard.

The AGT contestant's performance left everyone stunned with her singing skills, vocal range, and her grasp of the piano. Her performance received a standing ovation from the judges and the live audience. Simon liked her voice so much that he got on the stage and wanted her to sing another song.

For her second performance, Putri sang Elton John’s Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word. Her vocal range left the audience stunned as well as emotional. She delivered a mesmerizing performance that had the audience cheering tremendously as the judges gave her another standing ovation.

Putri was extremely emotional as the judges termed her an "angel." After she revealed that her first song was an original, the AGT judges and the audience were even more impressed. Simon then pressed the golden buzzer after mutual consent from the judges, sending her straight to the live shows.

AGT fans left divided over Putri receiving a golden buzzer

Fans took to social media and left mixed opinions on Simon Cowell pressing the golden buzzer for Putri. Some felt that she deserved it and were emotional after the performance, others weren't in agreement.

White Diamonds @whytedymonds

#AGT Putri…a well deserved golden buzzer. She held her notes Putri…a well deserved golden buzzer. She held her notes 🎶#AGT

Taylor’s Live-Tweet Account! • #WGAStrong @tayquack_LT



[#AGT] normally something doesn’t sit right with me with singers getting golden buzzers instead of other variety acts, but i’ll give THIS a pass normally something doesn’t sit right with me with singers getting golden buzzers instead of other variety acts, but i’ll give THIS a pass[#AGT]

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 I think we all knew the Golden buzzer was coming for her. I ain't even mad, good for her. #AGT I think we all knew the Golden buzzer was coming for her. I ain't even mad, good for her. #AGT

Some fans felt that she was already popular with 1.6 million followers on Twitter and had won Indonesia's Got Talent, so someone else could have received the advantage.

Okaifern Vinyl Record Showcase + Novel @okaimusicgaming I'm not surprised anymore. How you get this person on stage where she already won in Indonesia and has an album makes me question about those "golden buzzers." #AGT I'm not surprised anymore. How you get this person on stage where she already won in Indonesia and has an album makes me question about those "golden buzzers." #AGT

Jason @jasonbohn9 Did she balance a sibling on her head? Nope. NEXT. #AGT Did she balance a sibling on her head? Nope. NEXT. #AGT

Duke St. Copernicus @The_Duke_of_Pi

Disability?

Child singer?

Golden buzzer?

Now add:

Winner of another got talent show (Indonesia Got Talent)? again.

So predictable. The fact that she won already in another country should be auto-disqualification.

Auditions Here we go again @agt...Disability?Child singer?Golden buzzer?Now add:Winner of another got talent show (Indonesia Got Talent)?again.So predictable. The fact that she won already in another country should be auto-disqualification. @AGT Auditions #agt Here we go again @agt...Disability? ✔️ Child singer? ✔️ Golden buzzer? ✔️ Now add:Winner of another got talent show (Indonesia Got Talent)? ✔️ again. So predictable. The fact that she won already in another country should be auto-disqualification.@AGTAuditions #agt https://t.co/BrcBshb5GM

TVwithMT @TVwithMT @MaxTheMentalHe1 @SimonCowell Golden buzzer now makes it worse, if she already won Indonesia Got Talent, then first off should have been just one song (if she won that show she should be able to pick a song); secondly she should not get the free pass if already a winner, earn it in this arena #AGT @MaxTheMentalHe1 @SimonCowell Golden buzzer now makes it worse, if she already won Indonesia Got Talent, then first off should have been just one song (if she won that show she should be able to pick a song); secondly she should not get the free pass if already a winner, earn it in this arena #AGT

Season 18 of AGT is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the remaining batch of contestants will audition to try and impress the judges and a live audience, and potentially get selected for the next round. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

