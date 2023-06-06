America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

The highly anticipated season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT) is back with episode 2, set to air on June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show continues its search for the most talented individuals across America, with contestants of all ages showcasing their skills and vying for the chance to win the coveted $1 million prize.

The official synopsis of America's Got Talent season 18 episode 2 reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages auditions for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

America's Got Talent fans are eagerly awaiting another dose of thrilling auditions, heartfelt stories, and jaw-dropping acts.

America's Got Talent season 18 episode 2 is all set to showcase viral sensations and talented young performers

In the upcoming episode, the auditions will continue as a wide array of acts take the stage, vying for the chance to win the coveted $1 million prize. From viral sensations to young prodigies, and even alums from America's Got Talent franchise shows from around the world, this batch of contestants will be sure to leave fans amazed and inspired.

Several contestants are set to grace the stage in America's Got Talent season 18 episode 2. Some of them are:

1) AvantGardey

AvantGardey is an all-women dance group from Osaka, Japan, and the group is no stranger to the franchise. They previously appeared on Japan's Got Talent and gained viral recognition for their synchronized performance at a Singapore mall. Their audition impressed judge Simon Cowell, who praised their talent and awarded them a well-deserved "yes" in an early release of the audition.

2) Christopher (Lambros) Garcia

He is a young dancer with an inspiring story, who aims to overcome the challenges he has faced. Having been bullied in the past, he is set to show the world how determined he is to pursue his passion for dance.

3) Mandy Muden

Mandy Muden is a comedic magician and was a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent season 12. Mandy's act blends stand-up comedy with close-up magic, creating a unique and entertaining experience for the audience.

4) Mitch Rossell

Mitch Rossell is an established independent country singer, who brings his soulful voice and heartfelt performances to AGT. Having toured with renowned artist Garth Brooks and collaborated with Trisha Yearwood, Mitch has already made waves in the music industry. His song, All I Need to See, has gained significant popularity, amassing 20 million streams on Spotify.

These are just a few of the talented artists who will appear in America's Got Talent season 18 episode 2.

Recap of America's Got Talent season 18 premiere

The premiere showcased impressive acts, including Trex Flips, Philip Bowen, Steel Panther, and Trigg Watson. The judges were captivated by D'Corey Johnson's Broadway vocals, Shadow Ace's unique shadow box art, and comedian Orlando Leyba's humor.

The Mzansi Youth Choir's emotional tribute to Nightbirde led to Simon Cowell pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Terry Crews is set to take on the role of the charming host once again, while the esteemed judges' panel will feature Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara. Tune in to watch AGT season 18 episode 2 on June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

