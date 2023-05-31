Who is Mzansi Youth Choir? AGT season 18 contestants receive audience's Golden Buzzer after a fitting tribute to Nightbirde

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired its season premiere episode on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a brand new set of contestants delivering a variety of talents in the audition round of the competition. They gave it their all to impress judges and viewers in hopes of getting selected and moving to the next round.

In the AGT season 18 premiere, Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa left everyone in tears after paying a fitting tribute to the show's late alum Nightbirde, who passed away last year after battling cancer. She had received Simon's golden buzzer. As fate would have it, the choir also received the first-time audience's golden buzzer, sending them straight to the live shows.

The hit NBC series has been on air for a long time and has established itself to be one of the most popular reality competitions on American television. Season 18 of the show saw contestants from various backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences deliver incredible talent.

Host Terry Crews returned to the series alongside the iconic judging panel, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Mzansi Youth Choir pay a tribute to Nightbirde on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the contestants taking to the stage in the first set of auditions and displaying their talent. While the night saw several talented acts, Mzansi Youth Choir left no dry eye in the audience as they performed late alum Nightbirde's It's Ok for their audition round.

The choir was established in 2003. According to their official website, it was founded " with the aim of affording talented, underprivileged teenagers and young adults the opportunity to proficiently perform locally and abroad." They have collaborated with legendary artists, including Shakira, and performed at different venues and competitions.

Ahead of their AGT performance, they introduced themselves to the judges and the audience. They came all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa to perform as they felt it was the biggest talent competition in the world and has the power to inspire people worldwide.

The judges and viewers were left shocked when the choir began to perform their own rendition of It's Ok by late alum Nightbirde. Heidi thanked the contestants for such a special tribute as the alum held a special place in everyone's hearts. Sofia was emotional as she complimented their voices, and called it the "perfect AGT audition."

Howie recalled Nightbirde's audition and the impact she had on them and was shocked to see the effect it had on the other side of the world. Simon asked Mzansi Youth Choir the reason behind choosing the song. They said:

"When we heard Nightbirde singing the song on the stage, we were very inspired and touched by her story that we decided to record the song...She responded so beautifully..This song has been such a pillar of strength for us as a choir through difficult times."

The AGT choir continued:

"We just want to continued Nightbirde's legacy and that's why we chose the song."

Simon, who pressed the golden buzzer for Nightbirde back during her audition, was left extremely emotional by the choir's performance. He expressed how happy it would have made the late alum for people to have spread her message and her music. He also complimented the choir on a "breathtaking performance."

The AGT live audience was by then already screaming for a golden buzzer. The installment brought an extra buzzer that would be decided by the audience. The host, the judges, and the live viewers collectively decided to hand over their golden buzzer to Mzansi Youth Choir.

Season 18 of AGT has aired a rather interesting premiere. The installment has only begun and viewers will only witness more talent from different contestants in the coming audition rounds. Fans will have to wait and see what's more in store for them this season and what kind of talent will be displayed.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

