AGT: All-Stars episode 4: Why are fans disappointed over Ndlovu Youth Choir not making it to the finals?

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode documented 10 former contestants from all over the world across several Got Talent franchises competing against each other to stand a chance of winning the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $1 million.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Ndlovu Youth Choir delivered an impressive performance. However, they failed to impress the superfans' and albeit being in the Top 3, didn't make it to the finale. Fans were disappointed with the superfans' vote and felt that the choir was more deserving of going into the finale. One tweeted:

Koa 📺👀 @trashkoala10

#AGT I really wanted the choir to go on #AGT AllStars be getting on my nerves bc people who shouldn’t move on move on I really wanted the choir to go on#AGT #AGTAllStars be getting on my nerves bc people who shouldn’t move on move on

The hit reality competition series features 10 contestants every week. These include former winners, finalists and participants who have previously displayed memorable performances who will try to impress judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum as well as the live audience and viewers back home. Only time will tell who will make it to the top 11 to compete in the finale.

NdLovu Youth Choir miss out on being in the Top 11 of AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to the competition. Ahead of the auditions, he revealed that judge Heidi Klum had the power to press the golden buzzer for her favorite act of the night. The judge decided to go with her gut feelings and give the opportunity to someone she loved.

Although the buzzer went to magician Aidan McCann, Ndlovu Youth Choir won everyone's hearts. The South African choir, who previously appeared in season 14 on AGT, returned to AGT: All-Stars to earn the chance to compete for the title for a second time after they failed to reach the Top 5 during their previous stint.

Ahead of their audition this time, the choir reflected on their difficult journey. Before their debut, the contestants faced tough challenges they faced back home, including lack of water and electricity. However, after their performance on season 14 of the competition, they confessed to being able to support their families and manage the challenges back home.

While the AGT: All-Stars choir group realized the weight they carried as being representative of South Africa, they were also grateful for the opportunity. As they took to the stage, the judges were seemingly pleased. Simon revealed that they would give the group's reference to other choirs who performed on stage. Howie confessed to the choir being his favorite out of all the groups in the franchise.

Ndlovu Youth Choir @ChoirAfrica We’re excited to announce that we will be performing on @AGT All-Stars. We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time and look forward to sharing the stage with talented performers from around the world. #AGTAllStars We’re excited to announce that we will be performing on @AGT All-Stars. We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time and look forward to sharing the stage with talented performers from around the world. #AGTAllStars https://t.co/IDEukMEhZn

Ndlovu Youth Choir performed their original song We Will Rise which showed the "resilience of human spirit." The contestant group received thunderous applause from the audience and a standing ovation from all of the judges. Heidi, who witnessed their act for the first time, confessed to loving the performance.

Howie noted that many of the choirs that he witnessed felt like a school assembly, however, the AGT: All-Stars choir felt like a "finished Broadway show." He further stated that their performance was golden buzzer worthy. Simon applauded the group for performing an original piece.

While the Ndlovu Youth Choir made it to the Top 3 of the night alongside Power Duo and Darius Mabda, they failed to make it to the finals. Power Duo and Aidan McCann made it to the Top 11.

Fans disappointed with the superfans' vote on AGT: All-Stars

Fans expressed their disappointment with the superfans' decision. They wanted Ndlovu Youth Choir to advance to the finale and felt that they were more deserving of the golden buzzer. Check out what they have to say.

TexasLady @dwilley44 Golden buzzer should have been used on South African group …. Not fake magician. #AGTAllStars Golden buzzer should have been used on South African group …. Not fake magician. #AGTAllStars

Kim @Kimmer4444 How did the South African youth choir not make it through to the finale?? America’s loss. Who are these “Super Fans” that are voting? Pfft #AGTAllStars How did the South African youth choir not make it through to the finale?? America’s loss. Who are these “Super Fans” that are voting? Pfft #AGTAllStars

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter This show is a disaster. They messed up their routine and through they go. The choir was so much better. What a bummer #AGT AllStars #AGT This show is a disaster. They messed up their routine and through they go. The choir was so much better. What a bummer #AGTAllStars #AGT

michele @alexguerinss the choir not getting through to the finals (again) is my villain origin story...heidi should have given them the golden buzzer and not that little kid #AGT AllStars #AGT the choir not getting through to the finals (again) is my villain origin story...heidi should have given them the golden buzzer and not that little kid #AGTAllStars #AGT

Susan Foltin @suefo64

#AGTAllStars OMG Heidi. You wasted ur golden buzzer. Everyone knows how that magic trick works. The kids was cute but not golden buzzer cute. The final choir deserves to move on. Hoping that the Twitter or YouTube fans get a couple options OMG Heidi. You wasted ur golden buzzer. Everyone knows how that magic trick works. The kids was cute but not golden buzzer cute. The final choir deserves to move on. Hoping that the Twitter or YouTube fans get a couple options #AGTAllStars

Sherry payne @SherryPayne Very disappointed in the so call superfans. Hope you won’t use this format ever again #AGTAllStars Very disappointed in the so call superfans. Hope you won’t use this format ever again #AGTAllStars

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has seen an incredible amount of talent so far. As the season progresses, the rest of the contestants have to prove their mettle to earn a spot in the finale. With the stakes this high, viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

