AGT: All-Stars episode 4: Fans left divided over Heidi pressing the golden buzzer for magician Aidan McCann

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode witnessed 10 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises competing against each other to stand a chance of winning the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million. While some impressed viewers, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, magician Aidan McCann impressed everyone with his magic skills. Heidi Klum loved the act and pressed the golden buzzer for him. This was the first non-AGT act to receive the golden buzzer this season. Fans, however, were left divided with Heidi's decision.

Every week on the hit reality competition series, 10 contestants, including former winners, finalists, and memorable performers will try to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as the live audience and viewers back home to enter the Top 11 to compete in the grand finale. Only time will tell who makes it to the final round.

Heidi presses her golden buzzer for magician Aidan McCann on AGT: All-Stars

Magician Aidan McCann, who participated in Ireland's Got Talent when he was just 9 years old, returned to perform on AGT: All-Stars. As he made his way to the stage, Simon Cowell called him "Harry Potter," with real magic powers. The contestant then reflected on his journey and revealed that he started doing magic about eight years ago and reached the finals on Britain's Got Talent season 14 as an effort to display his magic skills to a bigger audience.

Although he was eliminated after being so close to winning, Aidan performed in different shows worldwide and also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, performing in front of celebrities including Jonas Brothers and with his inspiration Shin Lim. Revealing his biggest dream, Aidan revealed that he wanted to have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For his audition on AGT: All-Stars, Aidan wore a three-piece suit that he claimed no one had. But as soon as he called the host Terry Crews to accompany him and choose the name of a superhero. Viewers discovered that the latter was wearing the same suit and chose Titan as the superhero. The magician then took his comic and handed it over to the judges. In the comic, and the judges had to color Titan using their choice of marker pens.

Aidan returned to the stage and blindfolded himself ahead of the judges' coloring. The magician then asked each of the judges to pick their own choice of color to fill in the cape, shorts, shirts and legs of the superhero. After the judges were done with their job, the magician ripped off his suit and turned out to be the same superhero Titan with the same colored clothes as the one in the comic.

However, the AGT: All-Stars contestant's clothes were named Titan Jr. Terry Crews then ripped off his suit and was revealed to be Titan, once again wearing the same colored clothes as the one in the comic. The judges and viewers were spellbound with the performance, which led to Heidi pressing the golden buzzer.

Fans divided over Heidi's golden buzzer for Aidan McCann on AGT: All-Stars

Fans were left with mixed reactions over Heidi's decision. While some felt that Aidan deserved the golden buzzer, others disagreed with the AGT judge.

Rachel @rachel_am_i #AGTAllStars My face when Heidi hit the golden buzzer 🤨🤔🙄 My face when Heidi hit the golden buzzer 🤨🤔🙄😐 #AGTAllStars

AGTDistrict @AgtDistrict #AGTAllStars It was a fun performance I didn't mind the #GoldenBuzzer by Heidi there. #AGTAllStars It was a fun performance I didn't mind the #GoldenBuzzer by Heidi there.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has seen an incredible amount of talent so far. With each passing episode, the competition gets stiffer as the contestants are ready to give it their all. Viewers will have to tune in to witness more talent and performances in the upcoming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes