America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 contestants and format explored

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The series will follow 60 former contestants from all over the world across various Got Talent franchises competing against each other and deliver their talent to a whole new level to win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

AGT: All Stars will see former winners, finalists, and participants who have given unforgettable showcases of talent in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the live audience and viewers back home. The franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers and has seen an influx of talents in various forms of art, including dance, singing, comedy, novelly, danger, magic, and ventriloquism among several others.

America's Got Talent (AGT): All Stars contestants come from different Got Talent franchises

AGT: All Stars will amp up the competition this time, considering contestants will have ample experience competing in their previous stint in the Got Talent franchise. This year, they will return to the stage and level up their skills in front of fellow 59 former competitiors. Viewers will have to wait and see who will stand victorious and deserving of the title and the grand cash prize.

Check out which contestants are competing on AGT: All Stars.

Aidan Bryant - Magician from America's Got Talent (AGT) season 16 Aidan McCann - Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2020 Alan Silva - Aerialist from AGT season 15 Ana Maria Margean - Ventriloquist from Romania's Got Talent 2021 - WINNER Aneeshwar Kunchala - Poet from Britain's Got Talent 2022 Archie Williams - Singer from America's Got Talent season 15 Avery Dixon - Saxophonist from AGT season 17 Axel Blake - Comedian from Britain's Got Talent 2022 - WINNER Bello Sisters - Hand Balancing group from AGT season 15 Berywam - Acapella group from AGT season 14 Bir Khalsa - Extreme Variety act from AGT season 14 Brandon Leake - Poet from AGT season 15 - WINNER Brett Loudermilk - Extreme Variety act from AGT season 15 Caly Bevier - Singer from AGT season 11 Captain Ruin - Extreme Variety act from Australia's Got Talent 2019 Cristina Rae - Singer from AGT season 15 Dance Town Family - Dancers from America's Got Talent season 15 Daneliya Tuleshova - Singer from AGT season 15 Darius Mabsa - Dancer from Romania's Got Talent 2022 - WINNER Detroit Youth Choir - Choir group from AGT season 14 Divyansh and Manuraj - Music Act from India's Got Talent 2019 Dustin Tavella - Magician from AGT season 16 - WINNER Dustin's Dojo - Variety act from America's Got Talent season 9 Emil and Dariel - Music act from AGT season 9 Eric Chien - Magician from AGT season 14/ Asia's Got Talent 2019 - WINNER Flau'jae - Rapper from America's Got Talent season 13 Human Fountains - Variety Act from AGT season 13 Jackie Fabulous - Comedian from AGT season 14 Jamie Leahey - Ventriloquist from Britain's Got Talent 2022 Jasper Cherry - Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2021 Jeanick Fournier - Singer from Canada's Got Talent 2022 - WINNER Jimmie Herrod - Singer from America's Got Talent season 16 Josh Blue - Comedian from AGT season 16 Keiichi Iwasaki - Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2022 Keren Montero - Singer from Dominicana's Got Talent 2021 Kodi Lee - Singer from AGT season 14 - WINNER Light Balance Kids - Dance act from AGT season 14 Lioz - Magician from AGT season 10/Australia's Got Talent 2020 Lukas & Falko - Animal Act from AGT season 14/Das Supertalent (Germany) - WINNER Malevo - Dance act from America's Got Talent season 11 Mandy Harvey - Singer from AGT season 12 Mervant Vera - Magician from America's Got Talent season 17 Mike E Winfield - Comedian from AGT season 17 Mini Droids - Dance act from Belgium's Got Talent 2021 - WINNER Ndlovu Youth Choir - Choir group from AGT season 14 Peter Antoniou - Mentalist from America's Got Talent season 16 Peter Rosalita - Singer from AGT season 16 Power Duo - Aerialists from Philippine's Got Talent 2016 - WINNER Robert Finley - Singer from AGT season 14 Sacred Riana - Magician from America's Got Talent season 13/Asia's Got Talent - WINNER Sara James - Singer AGT season 17 Sethward - Variety Act from AGT season 15 and 17 Terry Fator - Ventriloquist from AGT season 2 - WINNER Tom Ball - Singer from Britain's Got Talent 2022 Tone the Chief - Singer from AGT season 8 Vitoria Bueno - Ballerina from Das Supertalent (Germany) 2021 Vivianna Rossi - Aerialist from AGT season 17 Voices of Hope - Children's Choir from AGT season 13 World Taekwondo - Variety Act from AGT season 16 Yumbo Dump - Vareity from America's Got Talent season 13/Asia's Got Talent

Each week, 10 new acts will take to the AGT: All Stars stage to try and impress the audience, while also receiving feedback from the judges. Only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the finals of the reality talent competition. Fans will vote for their Top 10 and a wild card entry, following which the 11 participants will contest in the two-hour finale.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars this New Year on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

