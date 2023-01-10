"Favoritism much?": Fans slam host Terry Crews for giving the Golden Buzzer to Detroit Youth Choir a second time on AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT)'s spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode saw the second set of 10 former contestants from several Got Talent franchises, including winners, finalists, and memorable contestants, compete against each other to stand a chance to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Detroit Youth Choir received their second Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews. Fans, however, slammed the host and preferred other acts to be worthy of the buzzer. One tweeted:

Every week's episode of the hit series will feature 10 contestants displaying a variety of talents, including singers, dancers, aerialists, ventriloquists, magicians and novelty acts competing to try and impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as superfans in order to gain enough votes to advance to the Top 11 of the competition,

Detroit Youth Choir receive their second golden buzzer on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with the judges and audience preparing themselves to witness talented acts from different Got Talent franchises. Throughout the course of the episode, superfans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite act to send into the Top 11, while host Terry Crews had the power to press the Golden Buzzer for the act he felt should advance forward.

Detroit Youth Choir, who were crowned the runner-up in America's Got Talent (AGT) season 14, took to the stage once more to participate in the All-Stars season. During their debut, they performed to Macklemore & SRyan Lewis' Can't Hold Us and mesmerized the audience with their story of resilience and received their Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews.

The group has been a community group choir for the past 20 years and is based in Detroit. Headed by artistic director Anthony White, the children came from tough backgrounds and worked their way up throughout their time in the choir. The contestants revealed that being in the choir helped them get through life, taught them self-love and being part of "something greater than me."

The AGT: All-Stars group felt that they had a shot at winning during their debut but lost to musician Kodi Lee in the finals. However, the choir received their own $1 million as endowmenr from local companies and from the city of Detroit. They also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened for Megan Thee Stallion.

In a confessional, Mr. White said:

"Coming back to AGT: All-Stars, these kids know how close they were to winning it the first time. It's very rare to get second chances at anything. The competition is like, huge. The acts that we've seen are already great....This time, lets get this championship."

For their performance on AGT: All-Stars, Detroit Youth Choir rapped, danced and sang to Thunder by Imagine Dragons. Their performance resonated with the live audience and the judges, who were evidently emotional at the end of the act. The act received a standing ovation from the judges, leaving Simon Cowell speechless and emotional. The judges felt that it "raidated more than music," and applauded the group.

However, it was host Terry Crews who once again stepped on to the stage and pressed the Golden Buzzer for the act a second time, sending them straight into the final round of the competition.

Fans react to Detroit Youth Choir taking the Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars

Although fans loved their performance, they still felt that it was unfair for the act to receive a Golden Buzzer. Some had already predicted the same, and thought that host Terry Crews was playing favorites and failed to recognize other talents worthy of the buzzer. Check out what they have to say.

Nancy @SummerLover47 Out of all the acts tonight who have been amazing, I have no clue how the choir gets the golden buzzer! They didn’t get any better than before. I get their story, but it’s supposed to be about talent. #AGTAllStars Out of all the acts tonight who have been amazing, I have no clue how the choir gets the golden buzzer! They didn’t get any better than before. I get their story, but it’s supposed to be about talent. #AGTAllStars

TheShyGirl @TheShyGirlAO3 #AGTAllStars Could see that golden buzzer coming a mile away. #AGTAllStars Could see that golden buzzer coming a mile away.

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Like this was a shock. Knew they were gonna get the Golden buzzer from Terry again. #AGT #AGT AllStars Like this was a shock. Knew they were gonna get the Golden buzzer from Terry again. #AGT #AGTAllStars

Darrell Samuels @Darrell_Samuels Not at all bashing the motivation that the Detroit Choir must bring to young people - but I didn't really feel that act #AGT #AGT AllStars Not at all bashing the motivation that the Detroit Choir must bring to young people - but I didn't really feel that act #AGT #AGTAllStars

Wesley 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 Massey @Saiwmass Don’t get me wrong. They are inspirational, and what their choir director is doing for disadvantaged young people should be celebrated. But I will always put talent over story for this show, and as a choir, they are super mid. #AGTAllStars Don’t get me wrong. They are inspirational, and what their choir director is doing for disadvantaged young people should be celebrated. But I will always put talent over story for this show, and as a choir, they are super mid. #AGTAllStars

AGT: All-Stars saw a number of talented performances tonight. With contestants having prior experience of being on the stage, the stakes are higher and the competition is stiffer. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes