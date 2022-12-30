Who pressed Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir in AGT season 14? Group returns to America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 14 group Detroit Youth Choir, who received host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer, will mark their return to the reality talent competition's spin-off season, America's Got Talent (AGT): All Stars. The series will have 60 former worldwide contestants across all Got Talent franchises who will compete against each other to win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023. In season 14, Detroit Youth Center was crowned runners-up. As they return to the All Stars season, they will be showcasing their talent on the renowned stage again in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the live audience and fans back home. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if they manage to take the title home this time.

More on AGT group Detroit Youth Choir and their journey on the show

The Detroit Youth Choir was founded in September 1996 with a vision to offer youth a world-class performing experience throughout the Detroit Metropolitan area. The choir teaches and develops students' creativity and talent through music education, dance, and theater. Moreover, the program is designed for youth between the ages of 8-18.

For their audition round on AGT season 14, the choir performed to Macklemore & SRyan Lewis' Can't Hold Us. The members of the choir rapped, danced, and sang to the song and not only received a standing ovation from the judges but also host Terry Crews' first ever Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the quarterfinals.

After performing to Carie Underwood's The Champion in the quarterfinals, the group received enough votes to advance to the semi-finals, where they performed Panic! At The Disco's High Hopes, earning a ticket to the finals. From then on, the Detroit Youth Choir kept climbing up with their performances and were eventually crowned the runner-up of the competition.

Since performing on AGT, the choir has continued to perform as a large ensemble of more than 100 singers from ages 8 to 18. As per a report by the Detroit Free Press, there are now smaller choirs within the main one, namely Limelight, Center Stage, and Primetime, that "operate as a sort of freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams in terms of the singers’ abilities and experience level."

This year, the Primetime choir will be the ones participating in AGT: All Stars. They have been extremely well-renowned since their stint on the show. In 2020, in the aftermath of the brutal murder of George Floyd, the group took to recording the Oscar-winning song Glory, which received immense appreciation from one of the song's co-writers, John Legend.

They also accompanied producer Jermaine Dupri to be on the recording of his song Change. The Detroit Youth Choir kept raising their voices for different causes, including protecting schools and communities from gun violence. To support the same, they recorded their version of Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child o’ Mine.

The choir's artistic director, Anthony White, spoke to the Detroit Free Press about the messages they delivered through their songs. He said:

"Our kids are like, ‘Wow, we’re talking about social injustice. We’re talking about things that affect us in everyday life, through music.' Before we even went to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I said if we’re able to change people’s lives through music, let’s do it then. Instead of talking about it, let’s do it.”

White also spoke about their experience filming AGT: All Stars this year. About 37 members of the choir traveled to Los Angeles to participate in the competition. He stated that their time was much more "appealing" than their stint in season 14, and that it was "a little more exciting, a little better."

He also hinted at a few surprises that might be in store for the viewers:

“Detroit has a big surprise coming with our performance.” Hmm, could it be a win? A cameo appearance by Diana Ross? Football practice with former Lion and current L.A. Ram Matt Stafford? You’ll have to watch to find out."

AGT: All Stars will include contestants who are former winners, finalists, or individuals/groups who have delivered incredible performances to become fan favorites. While viewers might be familiar with some participants, they will get to witness contestants from other franchises showcase their talent.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes