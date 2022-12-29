Who is Aidan McCann? Meet the young magician from AGT: All Stars 2023

AGT: All Stars is set to bring back magnificent acts and performers who took the stage by storm. In the spin-off series, former contestants who previously appeared on the show will return for another chance at the title.

One of the contestants set to return is Aidan McCann, an Irish magician who participated in Ireland’s Got Talent when he was only 9 years old. His illusions were so impressive that after his time on the talent show, he was invited onto The Ellen Show.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

AGT: All Stars' contestant Aidan McCann has been performing magic shows in the UK

Aidan is one of the few contestants of AGT: All Stars who have participated in more than one regional series of the franchise. During his time on Britain’s Got Talent season 14, he made it to the Finals, and when he was on Ireland’s Got Talent season 2, he reached the Semi-finals.

In BGT, his audition consisted of magic tricks that involved the participation of the judges. He borrowed Alesha’s ring and made it disappear. He then gave Simon a present that had a watch with its back unscrewed which had Alesha’s ring.

He proceeded to make the ring vanish again and made it reappear attached to his own shoelace. Alesha Dixon was mesmerized by the young magician and Simon said that he believed Aidan would do well on the show.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Aidan’s next performance was streamed live from his bedroom. He asked David to pick a drawing from his hand. The drawing that he had chosen appeared in the envelope in front of the judges. He then asked him to color it in while Aidan was blindfolded, the color that the judge filled in, matched the colored picture that was in front of Amanda.

The young magician and upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant then revealed that he was wearing the same colors that David had colored him in. By winning the public vote, Aidan advanced to the Finals.

His next trick was a card trick where Aidan asked David to pick a card, which wowed the judges and won their hearts. The judges described him as “a little superstar” and “self-assured and confidence” which they said adds to his charm.

After his time on the Irish talent show, Aiden performed magic in Limitless in Vegas which made him the youngest magician to perform in Vegas ever. He appeared on The Ellen Show with his own segment Aidan’s Magic Corner which was recorded in January 2020. It included guest stars such as the Jonas Brothers, Colin Farrell, Emily Blunt, and Kalen Allen.

After BGT, he appeared on BBC’s Blue Peter. However due to Covid-19, he was unable to take the stage for two years but was back on stage performing at the Blackpool Magic Convention Gala Night Show and the Ulster Magic Convention in Belfast.

Aidan is now set to return to the talent show stage as part of AGT: All Stars and will be joined by various amazing acts. Tune in on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock to see what happens when the magician returns to the stage.

