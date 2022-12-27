Who is comedic magician Lioz Shem? Meet the comedian ahead of his appearance on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The series will feature 60 former contestants who have delivered unforgettable performances from across the world in different Got Talent franchises. They will be participating in the competition to win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

Comedic magician Lioz Shem has previously appeared in several Got Talent shows, including America's Got Talent season 13, Australia's Got Talent season 9, and Britain's Got Talent season 14. He returns to AGT: All Stars, with the hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum with his acts.

AGT: All Stars will debut former contestants, winners, finalists and others who have delivered impressive performances in their respective spin-offs and have gone on to become fan favorites. As they participate with already established skill sets, the stakes are higher and the competition tougher. Only time will tell who makes it to the end.

More about AGT contestant Lioz Shem and his journey on the Got Talent franchise

Lioz Shem Tov is a comedian from Israel who has performed over the last two decades on many TV shows, both locally and around the world. He started his career in 2001 by performing in daily night clubs. He became popular after he was invited to NBC's Last Comic Standing, where he reached the semifinals.

Throughout the years, the AGT contestant has fine-tuned his comedy, timing and more, while at the same time regularly performing stand-up comedy on Nickelodeon. In 2014, he was invited to perform in one of the biggest comedy competitions, Funniest Person In The World, which was held at the world famous comedy club, The Laugh Factory, in Los Angeles, where he reached the finals.

For his audition on AGT, Lioz promised to use magic, in this case, "telekinesis" to make objects move. However, he went on to move objects that could do the job without the magic element, like shooting the top of a foam ice cream cone out of place, causing a tape measure to stay in place, blowing bubbles, catching one, and then making it disappear in his hand, pulling tissues out of a tissue box and many others.

While Heidi and Simon soon pressed the 'X' buzzer indicating their disapproval, then-judge Mel B and Howie Mandel loved the silliness of the act and thought that the AGT contestant was funny. By the end of the audition, even Simon gave in to the act and three votes advanced Lioz's position in the competition.

Lioz's Judge Cuts performance involved transforming a rubber glove into various shapes, having Mel B choose a deck card and switching the deck of cards to an empty set, as well as making a doll move. While the judges once again loved the act, Lioz's performance wasn't strong enough, ending his journey on AGT.

After making his debut in the American version of the Got Talent franchise, he performed on many notable TV shows and then proceeded to compete in season 9 of Australia's Got Talent, where he was eliminated in the Top 10 round.

The comedian then went on to compete in season 14 of Britain's Got Talent and advanced to the second round with a hilarious audition that left the judges wanting for more. However, he had to withdraw from the competition following health concerns.

AGT: All Stars will feature numerous talents that will leave viewers stunned. While they will be familiar with some of the contestants who have become fan favorites after their respective seasons, they will also witness participants from other franchises who will put their best foot forward to claim the title.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

