“We will never make sense of it”: Ellen shares a tearful tribute video to Stephen Twitch Boss ahead of the holiday season

DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss tragically took his own life and passed away on December 13 at the age of 40 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On December 23, his longtime friend and collaborator Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to share a tearful video mourning Boss’ passing.

DeGeneres held back tears and said that the past 11 days have been tough and those close to Boss will never make sense of the tragedy:

“I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it.”

The host also told fans that they can honor the late Ellen DeGeneres Show star during the holiday weekend by doing things he loved to do:

“The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honor Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do.”

DeGeneres also asked people to check on each other in the wake of Twitch’s tragic demise:

“It’s hard. It seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them. Check in on people. Happy holidays everybody.”

She also dubbed Boss as “pure light” and added:

“It’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everyone in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another.”

Ellen DeGeneres initially addressed Twitch’s death in a social media post and said she was “heartbroken” over his demise:

At the time, the talk show host also asked her followers to send “love and support” to Boss’ wife Allison Holker and their "beautiful children" Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

When did DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss join The Ellen DeGeneres Show?

Stephen “Twitch” Boss joined 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as a guest DJ in 2014 (Image via Getty Images)

Stephen “Twitch” Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ on April 1, 2014. DeGeneres named him as the show's executive producer in 2020.

Boss remained associated with the series until it completed its run earlier this year. In addition to The Ellen Show, the DJ and choreographer was also part of So You Think You Can Dance. He first auditioned for the third season of the show in 2007 and returned on the fourth season in 2008.

The performer was also one of the eleven “All-Stars” to appear on the seventh season of the show. Boss also became the team captain for “Team Street” in Season 12 of SYTYCD and was appointed a permanent judge for season 17 this year.

Boss also hosted the documentary TV series Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings along with his wife and fellow SYTYCD contestant Allison Holker. Prior to joining The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Boss also became a semifinalist of MTV's The Wade Robson Project and a runner-up on the Star Search TV competition.

Poll : 0 votes