"My one and only": Allison Holker pays tribute to Stephen twitch Boss a week after his death

American dancer Allison Holker paid tribute to her late husband, Stephen "twitch" Boss, a week after he passed away.

On Thursday, December 22, the 34-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with twitch, where the duo can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. In the caption, she wrote:

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches..."

Several celebrity friends of the couple commented on the post consoling Allison Holker. Television host Ellen DeGeneres commented:

"There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it."

Musician Bobby Newberry wrote:

"My dearest Allison… I love you so much and I’m sending you so much love and light. You are constantly in my prayers."

Nikki and Jill Weiss-Goldstein said:

"We and the entire world have our arms wrapped around you and the family. We hope you feel it Allison."

Allison Holker announced the news of Stephen twitch Boss' death

The news of famed dancer and television host Stephen twitch Boss' death was announced by Allison Holker in a statement issued to the media outlet CNN. The statement read:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker then discussed Boss' legacy and the "positive impact" that he left behind.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Stephen twitch Boss shot himself to death at the Oak Tree Motel in Los Angeles. His body was found on December 13, 2022, at around 11.15 am.

According to the Daily Mail, the motel workers told the publication that a maid found Boss' body in the bathroom while doing a welfare check after he did not check out of the room on time.

Boss used to fill in as a host for Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. He joined the show in 2014 and quickly rose to fame, becoming a co-executive producer in 2020 till the show ended in 2022.

After the news of his death went viral, DeGeneres paid a heartfelt tribute to Boss on Twitter and shared a picture of the two embracing a hug.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. https://t.co/lW8Q5HZonx

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

Aside from Allison Holker, Stephen Boss left behind three children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

