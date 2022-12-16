 "Something just don't seem right": Stephen Twitch Boss suicide note reportedly discovered by police  

New information about the death of DJ Stephen Twitch Boss has come forward. The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-host died by suicide. Law enforcement found a note he left behind prior to passing.

According to TMZ, the suicide note was discovered by law enforcement in the motel room where Twitch’s body was found. The police revealed that the letter included “an ambiguous reference to his past challenges.” Specific details present in the note were not released at the time of writing this article.

A netizen found the note's description odd and reacted to it by saying:

The choreographer, who died at the age of 40 left his residence in an Uber on December 12, before arriving at a motel that was not too far from his house. He went on to put his mobile phone on flight mode before taking his own life so that he would not get any calls nor would his location be tracked. A motel employee found his body. Police revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gun-shot wound.

DJ Stephen Twitch Boss’ wife Allison Holker releases statement following death

While addressing her husband’s death, Allison Holker said in a statement:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The statement ended with Holker requesting for privacy to grieve during the difficult time.

Twitch is survived by his wife and three kids. Twitch and Holker got married on December 10, 2013. After they got married, Stephen took in Allison’s daughter Weslie. The couple gave birth to their first son, Maddox Laurel Holker in March 27, 2016. Their daughter Zaia was born on November 3, 2019.

DJ Twitch’s social media activity days before passing explored

Just three days before his passing, Boss took to Instagram to celebrate his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife. He shared a carousel of images from the day of their wedding. He captioned the post:

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years.”

Just two months before his death, Boss took to Twitter to share a message with his fans about getting past life’s struggles. Boss shared a screenshot of a note that read:

“One of my favorite parts of flying on a cloudy day is when the plane breaks through the clouds to reveal the beautiful day that’s just beyond a cloud ceiling. A great reminder for life on the vastness of the idea that everything will be alright. And if we can just know, have faith that just beyond whatever clouds are on our perceived ceiling, are clear skies full of potential possibilities and promises.”

Since Twitch’s death, several celebrities including Jenna Dewan, Leah Remini, Justin Timberlake, Ellen DeGeneres and former first lady Michelle Obama, among others, have paid tribute to the dancer.

