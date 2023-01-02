When was Ndlovu Youth Choir founded? Everything to know about AGT: All-Stars season 1 group act

AGT: All-Stars is set to fulfill everyone’s entertainment needs with a lineup consisting of former contestants, winners, and talented performers who have previously appeared on the show. This time, however, AGT will go global and will feature acts from across regional spin-offs and talent shows.

One of the groups set to return is the Ndlovu Youth Choir, which previously appeared in America’s Got Talent season 14. The choir was founded in 2009 and soon became an inspiration to millions across the globe.

AGT: All-Stars is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

AGT: All-Stars to feature Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir was founded in 2009 and has been a source of inspiration to many since its inception. The unique musical performances that are accompanied by perfectly in-sync choreography make it different from most choirs as they take it up a notch by performing different genres of music such as pop, rock, jazz, and EDM.

The group sings in all South African languages including Zulu and English. Their performances often include ancient tribal chants, gospel, and songs by acclaimed South African artists.

Since their time on AGT season 14, the South African choir group has completed two European tours, been a part of sold-out shows and performances, and made a name for themselves internationally and otherwise. One of their performances in Cape Town saw over 115,000 people in attendance, who had come to watch the AGT: All-Stars group perform.

Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT journey

Ndlovu Youth Choir was the first choir group in the history of the show to have reached the finale. As part of their AGT season 14 audition, the group put on a spectacular performance of My African Dream. For some of the members, it was their first time in America. Before the performance, the conductor spoke a little bit about their song and said that it expresses hope and dreams. He added:

"Our dream is to let children around the world know that just because you’re born in poverty it doesn’t mean that you are poverty."

Terry Crews, the host of the show, was excited throughout their performance, and the group received a round of standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Simon Cowell. With four votes of confidence, the group moved into the next round.

As part of the Judge Cuts round, the upcoming: AGT: All-Stars performers sang Waka Waka by Shakira and had the judges on their feet once again at the end. This included guest judge Brad Paisley, who gave the choir a standing ovation as well.

In the following round, the Quarterfinals, the choir put up a spectacular performance of U2’s Beautiful Day. They received another round of standing ovations and came 6th, 7th, or 8th in America’s Vote. However, in Dunkin’ Save, they didn’t get enough votes, which meant that the final decision came down to the judges. While Howie and Julianna didn’t like their performance enough, Simon and Gabrielle did, resulting in a tiebreaker.

However, the choir eventually moved ahead after receiving more votes than Charlotte Summers and found their way to the semi-finals, where they performed Higher Love. Their exceptional performance won them enough votes to land them in the finals, where they performed Toto’s Africa and received applause from all four judges.

For the finale, the Ndlovu Youth Choir performed High Love with Kygo. However, they did not receive enough votes to make it to the Top 5 and were eliminated from the show. They are now set to return to the stage as part of AGT: All-Stars to give it everything they have for another shot at victory.

Poll : 0 votes