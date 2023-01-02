How old is Mervant Vera? Meet AGT: All-Stars season 1 contestant

AGT: All-Stars is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and will bring back talent that has been appreciated on the reality talent series in the past. The show will feature contestants who have appeared on America’s Got Talent as well as other regional talent spin-offs and shows.

One of the contestants set to participate in the show is the 33-year-old Mervant Vera, the magician who previously appeared on AGT season 17. While on the show, he made it all the way to the semi-finals week and won hearts by mixing music and magic together.

Meet Mervant Vera ahead of his appearance in AGT: All-Stars

Mervant Vera is a magician, mentalist, hip-hop artist, actor, writer, and content creator who previously appeared on America’s Got Talent season 17, which aired in 2022. Mervant is originally from Philadelphia and has performed for celebrities in the past, both virtually and physically, and had one of the biggest virtual shows during the pandemic. The multi-talented magician does more than just perform illusions, and he does it to his own beats as he raps along the way.

The upcoming AGT: All-Stars contestant’s biggest supporter of his magic was his grandmother, whom he lost not too long ago. During his audition on AGT, he told the judges that when he wanted to quit magic, she was the one who changed his mind. The mentalist further said that America’s Got Talent would be his stepping stone to making his dreams come true and, hopefully, having his show in Las Vegas one day.

As part of his audition in 2022, he performed a card trick while rapping a story for the audience and the judges’ panel. His story was about love, and he got a lot of it and earned himself three yeses and a verbal 4000 yeses from Simon Cowell, making his way to the next round. Mervant advanced to the semifinals without having to compete in the Deliberations round.

For his semifinal performance, the AGT: All-Stars contestant began by showcasing his Rhyme book, which contained all the songs he’d written so far, and asked Heidi to pick a number between 1 and 50. She chose 49 which opened to a page containing the song, Inspire.

The musician then asked the host, Terry Crews, to mix the flashcards that had words written on them, he asked Terry to ensure that the order was “as random as it could be”

The AGT: All-Stars contestant said:

"There’s literally millions of different ways these words can be mixed up but all we need is a beat."

The magician then informed the audience that he was going to freestyle rap to the words the host had previously mixed up. At the end of his performance, Mervant told Heidi Klum that he had a feeling that she’d pick "Inspire" and had everyone check under their seats. Each seat contained a piece of paper with the word "Inspire" written on it.

Heidi applauded the performance and called the upcoming AGT: All-Stars contestant a genius and said that she liked the “new mixture” as they had not had that before. Simon added that he could hear the nervousness in his voice and it made it like him even more.

Tune in on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock to see what happens when the rapper and magician take the stage once again.

