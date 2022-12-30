Who is Eric Chien? AGT: All Stars 2023 contestant previously participated in multiple reality TV shows

AGT: All Stars is set to feature some of the greatest talents that have previously appeared on the reality talent franchise from America and its regional spin-offs. Singers, dancers, comedians, poets, musicians, magicians, and more will return to the show for another chance at glory.

One of the contestants set to participate in the upcoming show is Eric Chien, who previously appeared in America’s Got Talent season 14. He has also appeared in many other shows such as Britain’s Got Talent, Indonesia’s Got Talent, and China’s Got Talent.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Eric Chien ahead of his appearance in AGT: All Stars 2023

Eric Chien is a Taiwanese magician who is currently living in Houston, Texas. The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant was born in Taipei in 1993, and moved to America at the age of four. His magical journey started when he was 16 years old and he hasn’t stopped since.

Eric briefly worked as a magic consultant, creating props for magicians and this led him to the stage. He started making his own props in 2016 and took the stage as a magician two years later.

The magician has been on various reality talent shows along with AGT, such as China’s Got Talent, Indonesia’s Got Talent, and Britain’s Got Talent. In BGT, he won the title of the ultimate magician.

Eric Chien’s AGT Journey

Eric Chien appeared in AGT in season 14 and performed his ribbon act. As part of the act, he placed various items on a table including a white ribbon, two frames, and a box containing red and blue cards.

He proceeded by placing the sets of cards onto the frames and dividing the table with the ribbon. He changed the colors of the cards in different ways along with his vest also changing colors simultaneously. He made several cards disappear and the illusion of cards being cut up and put back together by the ribbon followed by the cards mysteriously turning into coins.

Even though the judges could see the nervousness on his face before the performance, they were all amazed by his skills and gave him a standing ovation.

Howie Mandel said:

"Most magicians do that suave like tada, “I got you” but you look more confused than any of us. You’re looking like “where did it go?” and I loved that."

Gabrielle Union stated that she was as baffled as the audience and told the magician that he “was magic” and is ready to take his place amongst the best. Simon Cowell stated that Eric was so humble that he doesn’t know how good he is and stated that he was the best they’ve ever had.

In week four of the competition, the upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant performed his Imagination Coins act. At the end of the performance, he earned himself another standing ovation and moved on to the quarterfinals, where he performed a magic trick with Julianne Hough, which involved candies and Rubik’s cubes.

His performance earned him standing ovations from Howie, Gabrielle and Simon and gained him enough votes to move on to the semifinals, where he made images of landmarks appear on blank cards. He then turned the images into 3D models. As impressive as his performance was, he did not make it through the next round.

Eric Chien is now ready to amaze the audience and the judges once again as part of AGT: All Stars, starting January 2. Tune in at 8 pm on NBC and Peacock.

