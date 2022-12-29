Who is Kawaljit Singh? Meet the founder of Bir Khalsa as the group will appear on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show will feature 60 former acts from around the world across all Got Talent franchises, who will compete against each other and deliver impressive performances to win the coveted title and $1 million grand prize.

Bir Khalsa, a danger group that participated in season 14 of AGT, is set to return for the All Stars season. The group, which now has over 500 members, was founded in 2000 by popular martial artist Kawaljit Singh. He has led the team in bagging several international accolades and four Guinness World Records. The founder has been passionate about martial arts since he was five years old, which also became the reason for the birth of the renowned group.

More about AGT group Bir Khalsa and its founder Kawaljit Singh

Kawaljit Singh founded Bir Khalsa to provide martial artists and Sikh Warriors a platform to display their skills. When the founder was five years old, he began following his passion for martial arts and hasn't looked back since. Over the years, he struggled financially to make ends meet and at times had to demonstrate his skills on the street in exchange for food.

His struggle continued as he failed to make money and had to sell his vehicle and his mother's gold ornaments. However, Kawaljit's vision to form the strongest martial arts group in the world never faded. He founded Bir Khalsa group in 2000 and began training them in talent. They eventually found their footing when they debuted on the Indian reality TV show India's Got Talent in 2009.

Their breathtaking performances and level of danger left the judges and viewers stunned. Bir Khalsa made it to the finals and placed the runner-up in the competition with 15 members. Founder Kawaljit Singh didn't stop there as he continued to train more men, eventually forming a group with more than 500 members.

The AGT group also gained national and global recognition through their debut and was featured on channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, BBC, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and more.

For their audition round on AGT season 14, Bir Khalsa performed on stage with three members. Their dangerous blindfolded act shocked judges Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Simon Cowell, following which they applauded the group for their performance and advanced them to the next round.

Judge Cuts' performance saw them smashing melons with sharp knives while blindfolded, and one member breaking a block of ice placed on his fellow teammate with a sledgehammer. Bir Khalsa advanced to the quarterfinals of the reality talent competition after impressing the judges with this death-defying act.

Their quarterfinal performance on AGT consisted of slashing a cucumber in a member's mouth with a chainsaw, smashing an ice block while blindfolded, and crushing watermelons. They received standing ovations from the judges and the live audience. However, they didn't receive enough public votes to qualify for the semi-finals and were eliminated.

Following their stunt on AGT, the martial arts group auditioned for Romania's Got Talent in 2020. In 2022 they auditioned for the tenth season of Australia's Got Talent, but were eliminated in the semifinals.

Speaking about the recognition they received after competing on AGT, Kawaljit Singh told The Quint:

"Since we have come to ‘America’s Got Talent’ we are getting calls from all over the world. We are getting called to Japan, Turkey, Italy, England to perform. This was the biggest platform for us. Our life has changed after coming here."

Bir Khalsa will take to the stage during the All Stars season to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. While they were eliminated in the quarter-finals round of season 14 of AGT, viewers will have to tune in to find out if they will claim the coveted title with their acts this time.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes