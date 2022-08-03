Who are Unreal Crew from AGT Season 17? Dance group once won an Indian reality TV show

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 aired its final audition episode on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, on NBC. It featured 13 acts, and one of them was Unreal Crew.

A dance group from Rajasthan, India, came to America to showcase their talent in Episode 10. Unreal Crew consists of six dancers, but the audition saw only five of them as one member couldn’t make it due to visa issues.

Interestingly, AGT is not the first reality TV show the group has participated in as they have previously appeared in a popular Indian reality TV series. The group had earlier participated in a dance competition show called Dance India Dance (Season 7) and won the trophy.

Unreal Crew is famous for showcasing break dance, and pop and lock moves, which are a part of Hip Hop culture. On the AGT stage, they won hearts with their beautifully synchronized performance. They mesmerized the audience by creating illusions with their hands and arms’ movements, similar to Season 17’s golden buzzer winning group, Mayyas.

The founders of the group are Altaf Madawat and Wasim Belim “Sam.” While the latter was seen performing on the NBC show, Altaf was the one who couldn’t appear due to visa problems. However, Wasim hinted to fans through Unreal Crew's Instagram that the co-founder might join them in the upcoming episodes.

The post read:

“And we are so sorry to say your favorite @altaf_unreal couldn’t join us for this audition performance due to his visa’s issues Hopefully he will join us further.”

Apart from the two, the remaining dancers in the group include Sanjay, Rajesh Jangid, Gautam Changra and Dinesh Panwar. All the dancers are professional choreographers and have their own personal YouTube channels where they post their dance/choreography videos.

Fans can follow the members of Unreal Crew on the following Instagram handles:

Unreal Crew’s official account: @unreal.crew

Altaf Madawat: @altaf_unreal

Wasim Belim: @wasim.unreal

Sanjay: @_sanjay_unreal

Rajesh Jangid: @rajesh_unreal

Dinesh Panwar: @dinesh_unreal

Gautam Changra: @gautam_unreal

AGT Season 17 Episode 10 contestants

While Unreal Crew performed wonderfully in AGT Season 17 Episode 10, the remaining 12 acts were also pretty impressive.

The latest episode, titled "Auditions End and Judge Deliberations," welcomed 13 acts, including:

1) Unreal Crew: Dance group

2) Aubrey Burchell: Singer

3) Bay Turner: Singer

4) Camille K: Singer + Guitarist

5) Emily Bland: Stand-up comedian

6) David Snyder: Singer

7) Mind2Mind: Mentalists

8) Mr. Moo Shakes: Drummer

9) Noggin: Dancer

10) The Lads: Acrobatics Duo

11) Penny Star Sr.: Comedy

12) The Nerveless Nocks: Daredevil act

13) Waffle: Dance group

The acts were judged by a panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Sophia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. The episode was hosted by actor Terry Crews.

The official synopsis of AGT Season 17 Episode 10 read:

“The auditions come to an end and the judges must decide who will move on to the live shows; the series stars Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

Meanwhile, America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions have come to an end. Next week, the reality TV series will begin with the live shows.

AGT airs a new episode every Tuesday at 8.00 PM ET on NBC for two hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far