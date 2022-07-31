Who are mentalist duo Mind2Mind? AGT contestants won the golden buzzer on Ukraine's Got Talent in 2021

The Mentalist duo Mind2Mind are all set to make their debut on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) on this week's episode, set to air on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. James Harrington and Marina Liani will impress the judges and the live audience with their mind-reading skills and potentially earn their approval to move forward to the next round of the competition.

The AGT duo auditioned for the tenth season of Ukraine's Got Talent in 2021 and received the golden buzzer from judge Slava Frolova, following which they reached the finals. They are now all set to try and win the hearts of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Only time will tell if they are able to get the golden buzzer one more time.

AGT mentalist duo Mind2Mind meet Simon Cowell once again

Although the duo were new to almost all the judges, they met Simon Cowell for the second time after their appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2019. They wowed the judges back then, including Simon, with their mind-reading skills, and are now set to showcase their talents once again on the AGT stage.

For their Britain's Got Talent audition, Marina identified items from judge Amanda Holden's bag. The latter also picked Italy from the list of countries given to her, while James helped pass that message to Simon, without any of them saying the name of the country out loud. They claimed that anyone can engage in the art of telepathy, however, 'with the right focus,' and it proved to be right when Simon wrote the name of the country on a sheet of paper.

The duo advanced to the next round. However, they missed out on their spot in the semi-finals of the competition. Since then, they have even earned the golden buzzer on Ukraine's Got Talent last year and have become a household name.

Mind2Mind is the Middle East's No. 1 Mentalism Act. The AGT duo have also won the Prestige Awards Live Entertainment Specialist of the Year for 2020-21. The award-winning mentalist and Dubai magician couple "baffle audiences with a wide range of mind-reading and magical effects designed to keep any audience captivated."

James and Marina specialize in close-up and stage mind reading consisting of multiple feats of mental dexterity. Their act includes a rare form of mentalism called the "Second Sight," where Marina is able to see through the eyes of others without the help of her vision, "electronics or funny spoken codes."

The AGT duo are both members of The Magic Circle and associated with the exclusive Inner Magic Circle, which is the highest degree possible to attain through examination. They have earned these titles which are only reserved for the most talented magicians & mentalists worldwide.

Mind2Mind can even be booked for performances on their official website. Their packages include Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, each having a specific time limit for their act and display of different forms of magic.

James specializes in close-up magic and performs with a small group of audiences where he showcases incredible sleight of hand, misdirection and psychological illusions. Over his 15-year-long career, he has been performed in over 28 countries in parties, events and more. His clients include Fortune 500 companies and celebrities.

Marina started out as a pianist who performed in her school. She soon shifted to modeling and as an event MC for huge multinational companies in Dubai. The AGT duo met in 2015 and sparks instantly flew. They were then invited together to perform at the Magic Circle, and since then there has been no looking back.

Mind2Mind has over 5K followers on Instagram, where they constantly update their shows, gigs, practice sessions, mind reading skills, and many more.

Other contestants who are set to perform in this week's episode include Bay Turner, Camille K., The Nerveless Nocks, Unreal Crew, Aubrey Burchell, and David Snyder, among many others. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which of these acts will make it to the judges cuts.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT this Tuesday on NBC.

