What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 10 air on NBC? Final auditions, release date and more

Episode 10 of America’s Got Talent Season 17 will air on August 2, at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC. The upcoming episode will be the final audition round for the contestants. Viewers will get to see some amazing auditions that not only stunned the judges, but also impressed the audience.

After the audition round, six weeks of live shows will begin from Tuesday, August 9, with episodes airing the results on Wednesdays. In the qualifier round, which will be aired live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 11 performers will take the stage to impress the American viewing audience as they will be voting for their favorite performers.

All about Episode 10 of America’s Got Talent

The auditions for Season 17 began on May 31, 2022, and after two months, the America’s Got Talent auditions will finally come to an end on Tuesday, August 2. The synopsis of the upcoming America’s Got Talent episode, titled Auditions End and Judge Deliberations, reads:

“The auditions come to an end and the judges must decide who will move on to the live shows; the series stars Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

The upcoming episode will see performance by “Japanese Double Dutch Crew,” Waffle and “21yr old singer/songwriter” Aubrey Burchell, along with many others.

If the contestants are able to impress the judging panel, they will move to the next round of America’s Got Talent, where they will be performing again to move further ahead in the reality talent competition.

Performers who have made it to the next round of America's Got Talent so far are:

· Blade to Blade

· Auzzy Blood

· The Bock and Roll Band

· The Brown Brothers

· Catwall Acrobats

· Chapel Hart (Golden Buzzer)

· Chiko

· Acapop! KIDS

· Marvin Achi

· Amoukanama

· Balla Brothers

· Ballet After Dark

· Merissa Beddows

· Avery Dixon (Golden Buzzer)

· The Dremeka Choir

· Duo Forza

· Duo Mico

· Duo Rings

· Kim Evey

· Jessica Fishenfeld

· Freckled Zelda

· Funkanometry

· Fusion Japan

· The Glamour Aussies

· John Glenn High School Dance Team

· Bayley Graham

· Harper

· Sam Cieri

· Cline Twins

· Lee Collison

· Jordan Conley

· Kristin Cruz

· Cubcakes

· Debbii Dawson

· Henry and Klauss

· Ciara Hines & Trey Rich

· Yu Hojin

· Jannick Holste

· Jack the Whipper

· Chris James

· Sara James (Golden Guzzer)

· Ethan Jan

· Amanda Mammana

· Maytree

· Wenzel McGowen

· Don McMillan

· Lily Meola (Golden Buzzer)

· MetaPhysic Synthetic Media

· MPLUSPLUS

· NFL Players Choir

· Drake Milligan

· Celia Munoz

· Max Ostler

· Mayyas (Golden Buzzer)

· Connor Johnson

· Jojo and Bri

· Connor King

· Hayden Kristal

· Lace Larrabee

· Ben Lapidus

· The Lazy Generation

· Maddie (Golden Buzzer)

· Mia Morris

· Mr. Pants

· The Pack Drumline

· RCC Aruba

· Nicolas Ribs

· Alex Rivers

· Kieran Rhodes

· Svitlana Rohozhyna

· Viviana Rossi

· Justin Rupple

· Kristy Sellars

· Siegfried and Joy

· Sing Harlem

· Zeno Sputafuoco

· Gina Stahl-Haven

· Wyn Starks

· Stefanny and Yeeremy

· Ava Swiss

· Shu Takada

· Aiko Tanaka

· Testa

· Ben Waites

· Jack Williams

· Mike E. Winfield

· Adam Winrich

· XOMB Pop

· Oleksandr Yenivatov

· Travis Japan

· Urbancrew

· Mervant Vera

· Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

· Maxence Vire

In Season 16, Dustin Tavella, the magician, was declared the winner of America’s Got Talent. Who will win Season 17 of the reality competition will be revealed in the next couple of months.

For now, tune in on NBC on Tuesday to watch the final audition round of America’s Got Talent. The show can also be viewed by live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

