Who are the members of Double Dutch crew Waffle? AGT contestants stun judges with their jump rope skills in Episode 10

Double Dutch crew Waffle is all set to mark their debut on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) this week on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. They are ready to impress the judges and the live audience with their performance and may move to the next round after earning the approval of experts.

The AGT group consists of five members, out of which one is an actor, one a performer, and three others who work desk jobs. However, their passion for the Double Dutch brought them together as a team. They will perform a style in which two long jump ropes in opposite directions are jumped by one or more players simultaneously.

Members include Taisuke Fukumoto, Elina Mizuno, Kai, Tatsuya, and Daichi Saito. Their quirky personalities have the potential to impress judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the viewers back home. Viewers will have to tune in to see if they can move forward to the judges' cuts.

Members of the AGT jump rope group Waffle have their individual achievements

The AGT Double Dutch crew was welcomed with applause as they introduced themselves to the judges. Elina, one of the Waffle members, revealed more details about the group's members and the fact that they were going to perform a unique jump-roping style that is famous in Tokyo, Japan.

The crew then began their performance and quickly impressed the judges and viewers with their personalities. They incorporated various dance moves in their Double Dutch jump roping performance and their oversized and colorful costumes. The contestants earned a standing ovation from Simon Cowell and immense appreciation from the rest of the judges and the audience.

Each member of the AGT group has achieved incredible feats in their own personal and professional lives. Check them out below:

1) Daichi Saito

As part of the jump-rope group Girdle, the contestant won the 2019 World Jump Rope Championship in Oxford, Norway. Daichi has also directed a few short films like Doppel Clothing and Baba Kazuma. Although he doesn't have a vast social media following, it will surely increase after his AGT debut.

2) Tatsuya

The artist is a popular jump rope performer and specializes in mixing dance moves while performing the Double Dutch style. He frequently collaborates with fellow group member Elina to post videos on his social media pages.

The artist is also into modeling and can be seen in several advertising videos across his Instagram account. He competed in the Double Dutch One's finale at the Yokohama Urban Sports Festival. He has over 80K followers on social media.

3) Kai

The AGT contestant is a popular jump-rope performer and has been a part of the famous Double Dutch group REGSTYLE. The group has been Double Dutch world champions for three consecutive years in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He is one of the ambassadors for Sony Xperia. He also won Double Dutch One's Scene 5 in 2021-2022 alongside Asuki.

The artist has over 25K followers on social media and constantly updates them with his gigs, jump-rope skills, and practice sessions.

4) Taisuke Fukumoto

Taisuke is a famous Double Dutch jump-rope performer. The contestant is the Guinness World Record Holder for the most consecutive double dutch alternate forearm skips (101). He earned the award in Nagareyama, Chiba, Japan, on March 27, 2021.

The artist is famous for his hand hops and has performed in various venues across Japan. He doesn't have a big fan following on Instagram, but with his four-time Double Dutch World Championship winner title, his AGT appearance is only set to get him more followers.

5) Elina Mizuno

Apart from being a Double Dutch jump-rope performer, the AGT contestant is a famous dancer, choreographer, actress, and model. She has appeared in several movies, including Z ISLAND, Soredake / that's it, Akuno Kyouten, and GELATIN SILVER LOVE, among many others.

Apart from her stint in Japanese movies, she has also made her mark in many other sections of the entertainment industry, including drama, TV, radio, advertisements, and stage performances. Her hobbies include skiing, reading, and playing the Japanese drums.

Elina has over 42K followers on social media, where she updates her choreography, dance performances, acting gigs, and many more.

Other contestants who are set to perform on this week's episode of AGT include Bay Turner, Camille K., Aubrey Burchell, The Nerveless Nocks, Unreal Crew, Mind2Mind, and David Snyder, among many others. Viewers will have to watch the episode when judges reveal who will all make the cut for the next round.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of AGT this Tuesday on NBC.

