What is Toso Kune Do? All about Jason David Frank's martial arts school

American actor Jason David Frank, who was best known for appearing in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has passed away at the age of 49.

As per multiple news reports, he died by suicide, leaving behind his wife and four kids.

Frank's representative, Justine Hunt, told news outlet TMZ that he was in Texas at the time of his death. Hunt issued a statement to People Magazine, stating:

"Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

From 1993 to 1996, Jason David Frank portrayed Tommy Olive in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He also starred in other Power Ranger projects like Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers DinoThunder, Power Rangers HyperForce, etc.

Aside from acting, Frank also practiced MMA (mixed martial arts) and owned a school called Rising Sun Karate.

Jason David Frank founded the Toso Kune Do style of self-defensive martial art

According to Rising Sun Karate's website, Jason David Frank was an 8th Degree Black Belt. He began his MMA journey at the age of 4 at Red Dragon Karate and earned his first Black Belt at 12. He began teaching there, and at 18, became the owner of the school.

He held a black belt in Shotokan karate, taekwondo, and judo. He also earned a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. After learning several different styles of fighting, Jason David Frank invented his own style called "Toso Kune Do,” which translates to “Way of the Fighting Fist.”

According to the website, Toso Kune Do is an "eclectic martial arts and self-defense" method that incorporates several aspects of varying martial arts disciplines and self-defense styles.

As per the website, this style of self-defense is inspired by the teachings of Bruce Lee, Ed Parker, and others, and promotes an open system for self-discovery in martial arts. Toso Kune Do is not limited to martial arts but seeks to develop universal truths and reach every aspect of life.

Jason David Frank made his professional MMA debut in 2010 when he won a first-round submission at a Texas Cage Fighting promotion.

While announcing his decision to compete in MMA, he said:

“Just to go out there and do my best, and prove that I’m a real fighter. I’m not looking for any titles specifically. Ultimately, I want to give my fans something to watch and be proud of.”

As per his IMDb profile, Jason David Frank had completed shooting for Underdogs Rising but was in the middle of filming Legend of the White Dragon.

