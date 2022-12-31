How did Dustin and Terry meet? Everything to know about AGT: All Stars performers Dustin’s Dojo

AGT: All Stars, the spin-off series of the popular talent show America's Got Talent, is set to premiere in less than a week on January 2, 2023.

Viewers will be introduced to 60 former contestants from various editions of the show who left a lasting impression on everyone. They will be returning to compete against each other one more time as they fight for the championship title.

AGT: All Stars will premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. The series will feature a variety of acts from dancers, singers, musicians, poets, ventriloquists, dangerous acts, novelty acts, aerial acts, magicians and many more.

The official synopsis for AGT: All Stars reads:

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars," a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

Among the returning contestants is Dustin Dojo from season 9 of AGT. The act had Dustin and his friend Terry performing. They were the first act to ever receive the coveted Golden Buzzer. Dustin Dojo was a comedic karate duo who won Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer during their audition.

Although they were sent to the quarterfinals, they didn't make it any further after the judges figured out that their act wasn't entirely serious. However, they continued with their act for several years and are now returning to give themselves another chance at trying to bag the title.

AGT: All Stars act's Dustin and Terry met when they were kids

Dustin has a black belt in karate. He learned to be a karate master when he was merely in the 6th grade at the Roger Bakers Taekwondo and Pizza in Pensacola that was located in Florida. The AGT: All Stars contestant later moved to Fountain County, Indiana.

Dustin's friend Terry was his student. The two met when they were kids and didn't have too many other friends. Dustin's aim is to become a karate instructor. He wants to teach his students the ways in which they can defend themselves. He also aspires to act in karate movies.

After his audition, Heidi Klum questioned why Dustin kept looking behind him throughout the audition. He replied that since he never knew where or when there would be an attacker present, he always prefers to be on guard.

However, none of the judges, other than Howie Mandel, enjoyed their act. Since most of the other judges voted no, Howie used his Golden Buzzer to send them directly to the Quarter Finals.

For their audition in AGT, Dustin Dojo broke the record for the most full extension punches thrown in 60 seconds. His audition ended with Terry throwing salt in his eyes, as the former continued to throw punches.

When it comes to social media, the act only has around 2000 followers on the Instagram page. They upload a lot of posts about their merch. Apart from that, they upload videos related to their act and shows.

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Readers can check local listings for more information.

