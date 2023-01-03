Where is Power Duo from? Meet America's Got Talent: All-Stars’ dancer couple

America's Got Talent: All-Stars premiered on Monday, January 2, and featured 10 of the 60 acts that make up this season’s lineup. While three of those acts have moved on, there are still many that have yet to take the stage for the first time in the spin-off.

One of the performers returning for another chance at victory is Power Duo from Angono, Rizal. Real-life couple and dance partners Cervin and Anjanette previously appeared in the Philippines Got Talent season 5 and took home the prize. They were the first non-singers winners of the talent show.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars episode 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 3, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Power Duo, the dancers who won PGT ahead of their appearance on America's Got Talent: All-Stars

The America's Got Talent: All-Stars dance pair previously appeared on Philippines Got Talent season 5 and took home the prize. The two gave their auditions as friends and their impressive performance won them Robin Padilla’s golden buzzer, which meant they directly proceeded to the Semi-finals.

Their next performance consisted of an interpretation of Wag Ka Nang Umiyak and was impressive enough to win them more than half of the public vote.

The dancers made their way to the Grand Finals where their chemistry and love story won hearts. Their performance consisted of OPM ballad Ikaw Lamang, which earned the couple a round of standing ovations.

One of the judges, Vice Ganda, said (translated):

"In a world filled with so many hurtful people, you made me believe in love again. That was not just dance, that was love. And tonight love wins."

The America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestants received 100% votes from viewers and the judges and were declared the winners of season 5. Power Duo was the first non-singing act to have won the show.

The season saw Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, and Freddie M. Garcia serve as judges, and it was hosted by Luis Manzano and Billy Crawford.

Following their victory on PGT, the Power Duo appeared on Asia’s Got Talent season 3 in 2013. They made it to the finals and placed 3rd. The winner of season 3, Eric Chien, is also a contestant on America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

About their final performance, judge David Foster said:

"That one moment when she dropped 20 feet into your arms — that was probably the greatest moment on all three seasons of the show, so thank you for that."

Power Duo is now ready to compete in the new all-stars series that premiered on January 2, 2023.

Other dancers competing in the NBC talent series include:

Dance Town Family - From America's Got Talent season 15 Darius Mabsa - Winner of Romania's Got Talent 2022 Light Balance Kids - From AGT season 14 Malevo - From America's Got Talent season 11 Mini Droids - Winner of Belgium's Got Talent 2021 Vitoria Bueno - From Das Supertalent (Germany) 2021

Viewers can watch episode 1 of America's Got Talent: All-Stars on Peacock.

