"You never cease to amaze": Fans left stunned with Alan Silva's performance on AGT: All-Stars premiere

America's Got Talent (AGT) officially debuted its spin-off series AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured the first set of 10 former contestants taking to the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the viewers to stand a chance of winning the coveted title. These participants were former winners, finalists and ones who delivered impressive performances to be regarded as fan-favorites.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, aerialist Alan Silva gave one of his best performances, receiving standing ovations from judges. Fans were thrilled to see him back on screen and loved his performance. One tweeted:

The spin-off series includes contestants who have participated in different Got Talent franchises from across the world. While viewers might be familiar with a few of the 60 contestants participating in the competition, they might also witness several acts for the first time, which is bound to leave them stunned. The superfans might be left with difficult choices to make as to who to advance to the final.

Alan Silva stuns everyone with his performance on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of All-Stars began with host Terry Crews explaining the format of the spin-off. He stated that the first 10 contestants would take to the stage from where only two of them would advance to the final round. One participant will be voted on collectively by super fans and the other will be chosen by pressing the Golden Buzzer. This week, Howie held the power to press the buzzer for one of his favorite acts to send to the finale.

Alan Silva, the popular aerialist who performed on AGT season 15, took to the stage to audition for the spin-off series. He explained that participating in the reality talent competition changed his life as he could buy a home for his family. Reflecting on his journey, he called it an "amazing experience," and that he "pushed himself to get better and better" with every performance.

The AGT: All-Stars contestant eventually made it to the finals back in season 15, however, missed out on being in the Top 3 finalists as he was placed fifth and then eliminated from the competition. Alan confessed to being confident about winning but the eviction was heartbreaking. He promised to give it his all in his appearance on the All-Stars season and elevate the "danger element."

Ahead of his performance, he noted that this was going to be his season and that he was going to bring in his vulnerability, considering his family, comprising of his wife and two kids, were going to witness his audition. For his audition, Alan was suspended on a rope and performed Scarlett Lee's version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

By the end of his AGT: All-Stars audition, Alan was suspended on a rope above the judges, following which viewers witnessed him free-fall and land just before his head touched the ground. This left the judges and the audience stunned as it was visible from their respective facial expressions. The contestant was emotional when Simon gave him a hug and called his performance "extraordinary."

While Howie confessed to Alan performing his best version yet, Heidi agreed with the contestant that he gave it his all. Simon then called his family on stage for a happy reunion.

Fans applaud Alan Silva for his AGT: All-Stars performance

Fans were stunned by Alan's performance. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 That was an incredible performance by alan silva #AGTAllStars That was an incredible performance by alan silva #AGTAllStars.

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 Alan Silva back -- small but MIGHTY -- got to the top 5 in his season of AGT (and he was in my top 3) -- good to see him back! Still amazing! #AGTAllStars Alan Silva back -- small but MIGHTY -- got to the top 5 in his season of AGT (and he was in my top 3) -- good to see him back! Still amazing! #AGTAllStars

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Alan Silva was perfection! One of the best aerial performances in show history! #AGTAllStars Alan Silva was perfection! One of the best aerial performances in show history! #AGTAllStars

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 This whole "one golden buzzer" rule STINKS when it's already been spent, and then acts like Alan BRING IT #AGTAllStars This whole "one golden buzzer" rule STINKS when it's already been spent, and then acts like Alan BRING IT #AGTAllStars

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Alan is back from season 15 I called him a little angel because the way he was flying around the stage #AGTAllStars Alan is back from season 15 I called him a little angel because the way he was flying around the stage #AGTAllStars

AGT: All-Stars has delivered an exciting premiere episode. As the season progresses, more contestants will deliver some of their best performances to keep moving forward in the reality talent competition. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

